World Bank Approves $372 Million For Georgia's Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor Project

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Board of Directors of the World Bank has approved $372 million in financing for the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, Improving Georgia's Accessibility and Transport Infrastructure (TC-GATE) project, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the World Bank, the project aims to modernize Georgia's railway and road infrastructure, increase freight transportation capacity and implement institutional reforms in the country's transport sector.

The initiative is designed to address existing infrastructure bottlenecks along the corridor, reduce logistics costs and improve market access. Approximately 900,000 people are expected to benefit directly from the project.

Roland Price stated that the investment would further strengthen Georgia's position as a major transit hub linking Europe and Asia while helping meet growing international demand for the Middle Corridor.

Georgian Finance Minister Lasha Khutsishvili said the project would enhance the country's importance in global trade routes, create new economic opportunities and support the sustainability of regional connectivity.

According to the statement, the total value of the TC-GATE project exceeds $750 million. The World Bank will finance $372 million, while the remaining amount will be jointly covered by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and the Asian Development Bank.

The project includes the purchase of new energy-efficient electric locomotives aimed at improving the operational efficiency of Georgia's railway network.

Funding will also support the construction of the strategically important Badiauri–Chalaubani–Bakurtsikhe and Gurjaani–Telavi road sections in Georgia's Kakheti region.

As part of the project, travel time between Telavi and Poti is expected to decrease by approximately 43 minutes, while road safety and climate resilience of transport infrastructure are also projected to improve.

In addition, the TC-GATE initiative includes the digitalization of road infrastructure management, the introduction of smart transport technologies and support measures for women entrepreneurs in the Kakheti region.

The Trans-Caspian or Middle Corridor serves as a major international transport route connecting China with Europe through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan and Georgia, playing an increasingly important role in Eurasian trade and logistics diversification.