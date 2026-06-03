Ukraine Spends $45-50B Annually On Domestic Weapons Production Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state made the remarks during a joint press briefing with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Kyiv on Wednesday, Ukrinform's correspondent reports.

"Ukraine is currently directing around $45-50 billion a year to weapons production. We have managed to reach what I consider a very high level. We have the funds to finance the Ukrainian Armed Forces. We must ensure this sufficient level both for production and for the army, not only for now, for these years, but also over the longer term. This is an ambitious task. It is a real and effective security guarantee for Ukraine, for our people, and for our independence," Zelensky said.

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He described such funding as unprecedented in Ukraine's history, noting that $45-50 billion a year is being spent solely on weapons of all types produced in Ukraine.

"We discussed with Mark all the things that can provide Ukraine with more long-term financial security guarantees. We will work on this at both the G7 Summit and the NATO Summit in Ankara, a very important summit. I am grateful to Mark for the invitation to this summit," he said.

Zelensky added that the Ukrainian delegation will work during the NATO Summit in Ankara to further develop and secure these financial guarantees.