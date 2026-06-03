The Largest IPO In History Is Weeks Away. James Altucher's Free Presentation Explains Why This Moment Matters.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As SpaceX prepares to list on the Nasdaq in June, the early technology trend spotter walks through the story behind one of the most anticipated public offerings in years.

Baltimore, MD, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Years from now, financial history will record what happened in June 2026. After more than two decades as a private company, SpaceX is preparing to go public, targeting a valuation between $1.75 trillion and $2 trillion and raising approximately $75 billion. That would surpass the previous record for a public offering by nearly three times, making it the largest public offering ever completed. It would generate more exit value than all venture backed public offerings of the last decade combined.

In a new free presentation, James Altucher, widely known for spotting major technology trends long before they reach the mainstream, walks through what is actually behind this historic moment and why he believes most people are missing the bigger story.

The Scale of What Is Being Listed

The prospectus reveals just how dominant Starlink has become inside SpaceX. The satellite internet business generated $11.4 billion in revenue in 2025, growing 50% year over year and accounting for 61% of SpaceX's total revenue. That share rose to 69% in the first quarter of 2026. The customer base has crossed 10.3 million globally across 155 countries.

More than 10,000 satellites are now in orbit with authorization to grow that number significantly. Starlink's adjusted profit reached $7.17 billion in 2025, growing 86% year over year.

How the IPO Compares to Everything Before It

Even at the lower end of the projected valuation, this listing would reshape the landscape of public markets. At $1.75 trillion, SpaceX would immediately rank among the most valuable publicly traded companies in the world.

The offering is also unusually open to everyday investors. SpaceX is planning to allocate up to 30% of shares to retail investors, far above the typical amount set aside in most major public offerings.

Why Altucher Says This Moment Stands Out

Altucher has spent decades watching technology shifts unfold. He says the SpaceX listing represents one of those rare moments where the scale of disruption, the timing of the buildout, and a public market debut all come together at once.

As he describes the broader pattern in the presentation: "Whenever the internet takes a huge leap forward... Untold amounts of wealth are made over time by people who see it coming."

About the Presentation

James Altucher's presentation is now available online for free. In it, Altucher shares the name and ticker symbol of a stock he believes is directly tied to Starlink's expansion and could represent one of the biggest opportunities ahead of the expected June 12 listing.

About James Altucher and Paradigm Press

James Altucher is widely known for spotting major technology trends long before they reach the mainstream. A Wall Street Journal best selling author, venture capitalist, and former hedge fund manager, his early calls on major technology companies have made him one of the most closely followed analysts in the country. His work is published by Paradigm Press, an independent financial research firm. The publisher maintains a 4.8 star rating on Google across more than 1,900 public reviews from readers who follow its research and commentary.

CONTACT: Derek Warren Public Relations Manager Paradigm Press Group Email:...