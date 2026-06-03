Pulse Of Quality In Manufacturing 2026 Survey Reveals Surge In AI Adoption

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Survey Also Reveals Strategic Investment in Quality, as Recalls, Tariff Uncertainty and Labor Shortages Intensify

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The third annual Pulse of Quality in Manufacturing survey was released today by Octave (Nasdaq: OCTV), the global leader in software for the world's most critical facilities and infrastructure. This year's survey reveals that the overwhelming majority of manufacturers are either using AI today or plan to use it within the next two years. It also indicates that quality is rapidly emerging as a core business driver, with 71% of organizations planning to increase quality investment in 2026.

The study indicates that manufacturers across the U.S., U.K. and Germany are elevating quality from a functional discipline to a strategic priority-amid rising product recalls, escalating regulatory pressures and a persistent skills shortage impacting 85% of product quality outcomes.

“Manufacturers are at a pivotal moment where quality is no longer just a function-it's a strategic lever for growth, resilience and competitive advantage,” said Vick Vaishnavi, head of Octave Reliance.“This year's Pulse of Quality in Manufacturing survey findings make it clear that organizations are doubling down on quality investments and embracing AI to drive smarter operations. They still face an uphill struggle, however, with persistent labor shortages, rising product recalls and the repercussions of tariffs. Manufacturers that overcome these challenges will be those that treat quality not as a cost center, but as a catalyst for innovation, efficiency, and long-term business performance.”

The Pulse of Quality in Manufacturing 2026 survey was conducted on behalf of Octave by research firm Censuswide during the first quarter of 2026. The firm collected real-world feedback on the state of quality in manufacturing, as well as the trends, issues and challenges that are top of mind among manufacturers across the U.S., U.K. and Germany. A sampling of 2263 managers and directors in mid-to-large-sized manufacturing firms (with 1,000 – 50,000+ employees) were surveyed.

Five Key Findings from the Survey:

1. AI adoption in quality operations has reached the mainstream

Nearly half of manufacturers are already using AI-and adoption is set to surge further.



47% currently use AI in quality processes (up from 33% in 2025)

43% plan to deploy AI within two years

Among AI users, 51% are leveraging generative AI/LLMs Top use cases for quality professionals include document automation (48%), defect detection (44%) and training (46%)

2. Manufacturers are elevating quality to a strategic, revenue-driving priority

Investment in quality is accelerating as organizations tie it directly to business performance.



71% expect quality spending to increase in 2026 (up from 60% in 2025)

63% now view quality as a company-wide strategic initiative (up from 38%)

45% report into a dedicated VP of Quality or Chief Quality Officer Top drivers: increased revenue (49%), improved compliance (48%) and stronger supply chains (43%)

3. Rising compliance demands and repercussions of tariffs are reshaping operations

Manufacturers are navigating increasing regulatory pressure alongside global trade disruptions.



59% report increased external regulatory requirements

65% report higher internal quality standards

56% say tariffs or geopolitical issues have significantly impacted their business 68% have raised prices as a result, while many are shifting to domestic sourcing

4. Product recalls remain a costly and persistent challenge

Despite increased investment in quality, recalls continue to impact the majority of manufacturers.



75% experienced a product recall in the past five years

59% say each recall costs between $10M and $49.9M (up from 48%) 47% cite supply chain issues as the primary cause



5. Workforce shortages are putting quality at risk

A widening skills gap is directly affecting product quality across the industry.



78% report being impacted by labor or skills shortages (up from 70% in 2026) 85% say these shortages are negatively affecting product quality

About the Survey Methodology

Industries represented in the survey include heavy manufacturing, electronics and appliances, medical device, pharma and life sciences, food & beverage, chemicals & agrosciences, logistics & distribution, transportation, automotive, aerospace & defense and other manufacturing sectors. Specific respondents are responsible for compliance, continuous improvement, digital transformation, document control, IT, Lean Six Sigma, process improvement, quality management, regulatory affairs and supply chain management.

Click here to download the Pulse of Quality in Manufacturing 2026 eBook.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Chris Nahil, Director, Public Relations and Analyst Relations, Octave, +1 617.529.6126, ...

Linda Savage, Pendergast Consulting (for Octave), +1 224-7905, ...

About Octave:

Octave provides enterprise software that helps organizations design, build, operate and protect critical industrial and infrastructure assets. Octave supports decisions across the full asset lifecycle where performance, safety and reliability matter and failure is not an option. Octave connects engineering, operational and safety workflows, enabling customers to convert complex operational data into decisions that improve performance, resilience and incident response across real-world environments. Octave has more than 7,000 employees in 45 countries. Learn more at octave and follow us on LinkedIn.