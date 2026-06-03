JAL Engineering And Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Establish Joint Venture Aero Breath For Aircraft Aftermarket Business

TOKYO, June 3, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - JAL Engineering Co., Ltd. (JALEC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (JAL), and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) have concluded discussions and jointly established a new company, Aero Breath Co., Ltd., dedicated to the aircraft aftermarket business, effective today, June 1, 2026.

In response to the growing demand for aircraft maintenance driven by the recovery of air passenger traffic, Aero Breath will combine JAL and JALEC's extensive operational and maintenance expertise with MHI's advanced and broad technical capabilities. This new platform aims to improve maintenance work efficiency and aircraft quality, thereby minimizing aircraft ground time and further enhancing operational efficiency(1).

Aero Breath will be headquartered at Aichi Prefectural Nagoya Airport and plans to start regional aircraft maintenance services within fiscal 2026, subject to obtaining necessary permits and approvals.

JALEC and MHI will collaborate closely with Aero Breath to contribute to the development of Japan's aircraft aftermarket business and support the sustainable growth of the aviation industry, while maintaining safe and reliable flight operations.

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