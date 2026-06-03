JAL Engineering And Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Establish Joint Venture Aero Breath For Aircraft Aftermarket Business
|Name
|Aero Breath Co., Ltd.
|Representative
|President & CEO Taro Matoba
|Location
|4677-1 Aoyama Shaguji, Toyoyama-cho, Nishikasugai-gun, Aichi Prefecture, Japan
|Established
|June 1, 2026
|Business Overview
|Aftermarket business focused on aircraft maintenance, including airframe maintenance of regional aircraft.
|Capital
|JPY 79 million
|Shareholders
|JAL Engineering Co., Ltd. 51%, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. 49%
|Website
(1) Press Release dated August 27, 2024: "JAL and MHI Begin Joint Exploration of Collaboration in Aircraft Maintenance and Aftermarket Services"
About MHI Group
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit or follow our insights and stories on.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Sectors: Airlines, Aerospace & Defence
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