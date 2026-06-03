World Cup Squads Set Player Record Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> FIFA has confirmed the final squad lists for the 2026 World Cup, naming a record 1,248 players across 48 national teams for the expanded tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The lists mark the last major administrative step before the competition opens on 11 June, with the final scheduled for 19 July after 104 matches across the three host countries. Each participating association has submitted a 26-man squad, creating the largest pool of players ever assembled for a World Cup and underscoring the scale of the first edition to feature 48 teams.

The expansion from 32 teams has reshaped the competition's sporting and commercial profile, bringing in a wider range of national teams, players and domestic football systems. Cabo Verde, Curaçao, Jordan and Uzbekistan are among the teams preparing for their first appearance at the tournament, giving the 2026 edition a broader geographical spread than any previous World Cup.

The final lists include 357 players who have been part of at least one previous World Cup squad, while 891 players are set to experience the tournament for the first time. That balance points to a competition shaped by both established stars and a substantial new generation of international players.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Guillermo Ochoa are among the most prominent names on the lists, with each in line for a sixth World Cup campaign. Their inclusion gives the tournament a strong legacy dimension, as several defining figures of the past two decades prepare for what may be their final appearance on football's biggest stage.

The generational range is wide. Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon is listed as the oldest player at 43 years and 162 days at the start of the tournament, while Mexico's Gilberto Mora is the youngest at 17 years and 240 days. A total of 22 players will be under 20 when the competition begins, while seven will be aged 40 or above.

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The player pool also reflects the globalised structure of club football. The squads draw on 449 clubs from 71 countries, illustrating the reach of the professional game and the extent to which national teams now rely on players developed and employed across multiple leagues. UEFA-based clubs account for the largest share, but players from every confederation region are represented.

Several squads show sharply different selection models. Qatar and Saudi Arabia have drawn almost their entire squads from domestic leagues, with 25 of 26 players in each case based at home. Other teams, including Cabo Verde, Congo DR, Côte d'Ivoire, Curaçao, Senegal and Uruguay, have selected squads made up entirely of overseas-based players.

The tournament will also feature 22 players who have already won the World Cup, adding experience to a competition that has otherwise opened the door to a large number of debutants. Argentina's squad carries the status of defending champion, while other major contenders such as France, Brazil, England, Spain, Germany and Portugal enter the tournament with established European-based cores and several high-profile attackers.

The publication of the squads also clarifies the immediate tactical choices facing coaches. With 26 players available, managers have more flexibility than in earlier World Cups, particularly in handling injuries, fixture congestion and the travel demands created by a tournament spread across North America. The larger squad size is expected to place greater emphasis on rotation during the group stage and on specialist options from the bench in knockout matches.

FIFA's rules still limit post-deadline changes. Replacements are permitted only in cases of serious injury or illness up to 24 hours before a team's first match, unless otherwise approved. That provision gives coaches limited protection against late withdrawals while preserving the integrity of the final lists submitted before the tournament.

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Coaching experience will be another storyline. Ghana's Carlos Queiroz is set for a fifth consecutive World Cup as a head coach, after previous campaigns with Portugal and Iran. His presence underlines the reliance some federations place on tournament specialists, particularly as the expanded format introduces more teams with varying levels of World Cup experience.

For the host nations, the final squads intensify focus on preparations. Canada, Mexico and the United States are not only staging the tournament but also competing under heightened expectations before home crowds. Mexico's squad carries historical weight through Ochoa's sixth campaign, while the United States and Canada face pressure to show that their football growth can translate into results on home soil.