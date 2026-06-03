Olga Fröbe-Kapteyn: Painter, Collector & Carl Jung Collaborator

MENAFN - USA Art News) Olga Fröbe-Kapteyn's legacy begins not with a painting, but with a question: what if images could serve as a bridge between private experience and universal truth? Born in London in 1881 to Dutch parents, she moved through art training, scholarship, marriage, and devastating loss before building one of the 20th century's most unusual intellectual and visual projects.

Fröbe-Kapteyn studied at Zurich's School of Applied Arts and later at the University of Zurich. In 1909, she married the musician Iwan Hermann Fröbe and moved to Berlin. The years that followed were marked by tragedy. In 1915, she gave birth to twin daughters, one of whom was severely disabled. Months later, her husband died in a plane crash. The disabled child was later taken from the institution where she had been living after Hitler's rise to power and was understood to have been murdered as part of the Nazi project to“cleanse the race.” Fröbe-Kapteyn never publicly addressed the event.

Instead, she turned toward collecting, scholarship, and spiritual inquiry. She gathered images of archetypes from libraries and archives across Europe and North America, creating a visual reservoir that fed her long collaboration with Carl Jung. That archive became important to Jung's work, including *Psychology and Alchemy*, and related studies by scholars such as Mircea Eliade and Erich Neumann. When Jung stopped supporting the project financially, Mary Mellon and Paul Mellon stepped in.

In 1933, Fröbe-Kapteyn founded the Eranos Foundation, which became a forum for conversations about myth, religion, psychology, and the unconscious. She also made screenprints she called“meditation drawings” and sketches she described as“visions.” Yet she did not think of herself as an artist. Like Hilma af Klint, she treated her work as something received rather than authored - a practice guided by the unconscious, or by a higher power.

Rendered in primary colors, black, and gold, her geometric forms sometimes include crosses, hearts, and other legible signs, but their force lies in their tension between order and mystery. Fröbe-Kapteyn remains difficult to place neatly within art history. She was at once collector, maker, and spiritual seeker - and the archive she left behind is inseparable from the life that produced it.