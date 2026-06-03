A Third Of Gen Z Would Happily Book A Day Off Work To 'Bed Rot'

MENAFN - SWNS Digital) One in five Gen Z are exhausted by the pressures of 'hustle culture' – with 44 per cent often choosing to spend all day in bed as the ultimate form of self-care.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 55 per cent of Gen Z prioritise their comfort and embrace 'cosy culture' over everything else.

Exactly a third would happily book a day off work specifically to 'bed rot' - a practice which involves spending an entire day in bed, prioritising rest – while 26 per cent even plan them in their calendars.

Watching TV (35 per cent), scrolling social media (57 per cent) and having a movie marathon (35 per cent) are some of the favourite activities this age group like doing during their bed rest.

And, while once considered a guilty pleasure, 26 per cent now see slowing down as a luxury in today's society.

In response to the findings, Cadbury &More has partnered with social media star, Nella Rose, to launch a 'Bed Retreating Service' inspired by the comforts of a luxury hotel stay at home.

As well as a kit - available to win via the @cadburyuk [] Instagram account.

Ellie Swales, brand manager, said:“We're seeing more people embrace staying in and making downtime feel a little more indulgent.

“Whether it's a duvet day, comfort snacks or a cosy night at home, people are increasingly turning simple moments into something special.

“We are pleased to help people reclaim their time and turn a night under the covers into an indulgent pastime."

The OnePoll study also found staying in bed now rivals social sports with 26 per cent of youngsters admitting they would skip activities, such as run clubs or padel, in favour of lounging under the covers.

It also emerged 11 per cent are even turning their own homes into the ultimate five-star experience, as 57 per cent said staying in feels more luxurious than a night on the town – making sure their room is complete with snacks (53 per cent) and clean sheets (43 per cent).

This ultimate quality time is carefully scheduled too, with 60 per cent of 18-29-year-olds pencilling in a cosy day in bed with their partner and plenty of snacks – citing this as their favourite way to reset.

Prospective partners should also take note as the ultimate bed retreat set-up could make or break romantic potential, as 19 per cent of Gen Z admit they judge a love interest based on their bedroom comforts.

Ellie Swales added:“Gen Z are redefining what it means to unwind, with staying in bed emerging as a legitimate alternative to more traditional social plans.

“For many, a well-curated 'bed day' complete with comfort, snacks and quality time now feels more indulgent than a night out.

“It's also influencing relationships, with bedroom set-ups and at-home comforts becoming an unexpected new metric for compatibility.”