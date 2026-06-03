Investornewsbreaks Greenland Mines Ltd (NASDAQ: GRML)

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Canada News Group News Commentary Issued on behalf of Greenland Mines Ltd

Greenland Mines (NASDAQ: GRML) is expanding its position in the critical minerals sector through the advancement of its Skaergaard palladium-gold-platinum project in Greenland and its planned acquisition of the Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium (“NdPr”) rare-earths project. According to company disclosures, Skaergaard hosts a substantial palladium-equivalent resource and recently demonstrated significant metal-price leverage in an independent sensitivity study by SLR Consulting, while the Sarfartoq transaction would add an advanced rare-earths asset to the company's portfolio and establish Neo Performance Materials as a strategic shareholder and future offtake partner.

Greenland Mines joins a group of companies focused on strengthening Western critical minerals supply chains, including Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG; TSX: PTM), Valterra Platinum Limited (JSE: VAL; OTC: ANGPY), Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX: ARA) and The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC). Commentary highlights Greenland Mines' unique position across both platinum-group metals and rare earths in a Western-aligned jurisdiction, providing exposure to two strategically important mineral markets that have become increasingly important to governments, manufacturers and investors seeking alternatives to Chinese and Russian supply sources.

To view the full press release, visit:

About Greenland Mines Ltd

Greenland Mines Ltd. is a Nasdaq-listed company with two operating divisions: (1) Mining, focused on the exploration and development of the Skaergaard Project in southeast Greenland and, subject to closing of the previously announced transaction, the Sarfartoq rare earth project in southwest Greenland; and (2) Biotech, including Klotho's KLTO‐202 primary indication for ALS. Through its recent acquisition of Greenland Mines Corp., the Company holds the Skaergaard Project, which hosts an NI 43‐101 (November 2022) Mineral Resource of 11.4 Moz PdEq Indicated and 14.1 Moz PdEq Inferred. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. No preliminary economic assessment, pre-feasibility study or feasibility study has been completed on the Skaergaard Project, and there is no certainty that the Mineral Resources disclosed will be converted to Mineral Reserves or that an economically viable mining operation can be established. The Company is led by an experienced team of mining, geological, biotech and capital markets professionals.

For more information about GRML, visit

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN