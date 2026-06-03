Techmediabreaks Fingermotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Plans Expansion Into Modular AI Edge Computing Infrastructure

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) announced plans to expand its infrastructure strategy through the development of modular AI-focused edge computing facilities designed to support growing demand for localized artificial intelligence processing and inference workloads. The initiative builds on the company's existing telecommunications, data and technology operations and is intended to extend its long-term infrastructure and data services roadmap.

FingerMotion said its strategy is focused on edge-based AI inference infrastructure rather than hyperscale cloud data centers, utilizing modular, self-contained AI compute units that can be deployed incrementally based on customer demand. The company believes the approach, which incorporates localized micro-grid energy systems, could reduce deployment timelines, improve energy efficiency and support real-time AI applications across industries including manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, transportation and smart city systems while creating additional recurring infrastructure-related revenue opportunities.

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About FingerMotion, Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the Company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the Company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the Company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets.

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