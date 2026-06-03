Ahmed Ezz: I'm Not Chasing Stardom As Much As I'm Building Lasting Legacy

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian actor Ahmed Ezz is more than a box-office star whose films consistently draw large audiences. Over the past two decades, he has established himself as one of the Arab world's most influential actors, successfully combining commercial success with a commitment to artistic growth and high production standards.

Following a series of major successes that have cemented his position at the forefront of Arab cinema, Ezz is embarking on a new chapter with 7 Dogs, one of the largest and most technically ambitious productions in the history of Arab filmmaking. At the same time, he is preparing for The Prince, a television series directed by internationally acclaimed filmmaker Stephen Hopkins, in a project that aims to push Arab drama onto a broader global stage.

In this interview, Ezz discusses his commitment to artistic excellence, the future of Arab cinema and television, his decision to stay away from social media, and the legacy he hopes to leave behind.

After 7 Dogs , a film produced on a scale comparable to major international productions, do you think choosing your future projects will become more difficult?

Challenges are always there. With every new project, my goal is to deliver something better, stronger, and more distinctive. That's what constantly motivates me and pushes me to work harder.

I will always be committed to maintaining the highest standards, whether the project is an action film, a romantic story, or a comedy. What matters most is that the work achieves a high artistic level in every detail and respects the audience through the quality of what is presented.

My real competition is not with other actors; it is with myself. With every project, I try to surpass what I have done before and offer audiences a richer and more mature experience. An artist who stops developing eventually stops progressing, regardless of past success.







Can you tell us about your upcoming series The Prince , which is already being described as a global-standard production?

I am extremely excited about this project because it represents something entirely new for me and, I believe, for Arab television drama as well. The series explores a subject I have never tackled before, and I will be portraying a completely different character.

I am also working with Stephen Hopkins, one of the most respected international directors. He has an impressive body of work and has received numerous prestigious awards. Collaborating with him is a source of great pride for me.

The series also features an outstanding cast, including several actors who will be appearing in Arab television productions for the first time.

How many episodes will the series have, and where will it be filmed?

The series consists of six episodes, each running for approximately one hour. We have already begun filming in Egypt, and production will continue in several other countries.







Do you believe that 7 Dogs and The Prince represent a turning point in your career and an important step toward international recognition?

Absolutely. Both projects represent a major milestone in my career.

I have said before that 7 Dogs is not just a turning point for me personally; I believe it is a turning point for Arab cinema as a whole. Likewise, The Prince will introduce a new experience for Arab television drama.

I strongly believe that creative people can achieve extraordinary results when they are given the opportunity to work in a healthy, organised, and professional environment. Through discipline, dedication, hard work, and proper planning, we can achieve far more than many people imagine.

That is what I continue to strive for. I always seek to push my limits and explore new horizons, and I hope to achieve that with every project I undertake.







How do you view the future of Arab cinema in light of the large-scale productions emerging across the region?

I believe Arab cinema has tremendous potential. What is sometimes lacking is the environment and resources that allow creative talent to realise its full capabilities.

When strong production values, professional organisation, and artistic vision come together, we can create works that compete internationally and reach wider audiences. We have already begun to witness this transformation in recent years.

Arab talent is unquestionably capable of achieving great things. However, major success requires a clear vision, teamwork, and professional management. When these elements come together, we can create productions that honour our artistic heritage while successfully competing on the global stage.







Why are you absent from social media?

I do not have any social media accounts, and honestly, it is not something that concerns me. I prefer to focus entirely on my work, and I believe that is the best approach for me.

At the end of the day, an artist should be measured by the quality and longevity of their work, not by the number of followers or online interactions. That is why I choose to devote my time and energy to the projects I create.







What is the most important goal you hope to achieve through your artistic career?

My greatest ambition is to create works that endure long after I am gone and continue to influence future generations.

I grew up watching classic black-and-white films that left a profound impact on me. They taught me important lessons and values, and many of them remain relevant and beloved decades later.

I constantly strive to create artistic works that can have a similar effect; projects that live beyond their original release and continue to resonate with audiences over time.

Ultimately, I believe an artist's true value is not measured solely by the fame they achieve during their lifetime, but by the legacy they leave behind. I hope to create works that people will continue to watch, appreciate, and draw inspiration from for many years to come.