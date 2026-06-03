Chemours Honors 2026 Catalyst For Scientific Excellence Award Winners

MENAFN - 3BL) At Chemours, scientific excellence extends beyond discovery. It includes the ability to transform ideas into scalable technologies, preserve critical knowledge, and empower others to build on that foundation. To recognize individuals who consistently demonstrate these principles in action, Chemours has named four distinguished researchers as recipients of its inaugural

The company's highest scientific honor, the Catalyst for Scientific Excellence Award, recognizes careers defined by innovation with impact and commitment to developing others. The Award highlights individuals whose work strengthens not only Chemours' innovation pipeline, but also the systems of knowledge-sharing and safety that enable scientific progress to scale across teams and geographies. This year's honorees include Greg Chapman, Jodi Witt, Karl Krause, and Xuehui Sun.

“Thank you for the innovation you deliver, the knowledge you preserve, and the people you help develop along the way,” shared Chemours President and CEO Denise Dignam in recognition of the awardees.

Greg Chapman, Senior Fellow, brings nearly four decades of experience advancing fluoropolymer innovation. His contributions include 12 U.S. patents, more than 400 technical reports, and innovations that support product sales. Chapman's emphasis on documentation and training has helped embed technical excellence across teams, while his knowledge continues to scale through digital tools and collaborative platforms.

Jodi Witt, Technical Fellow, has been a cornerstone of Titanium Technologies operations since 1989, advancing safe, reliable, and efficient manufacturing across a multibillion-dollar business. Known as the“TT Librarian,” Witt has led efforts to preserve critical knowledge and ensure effective technology transfer, helping teams operate consistently while safeguarding institutional expertise.

Karl Krause, Senior Technical Fellow, has spent more than three decades advancing fluorochemical technologies from early-stage research to global manufacturing. With more than 26 U.S. patents, his work spans reaction engineering, purification, and sustainable process design. Krause is known for translating complex science into practical, actionable processes supported by clear documentation, enabling teams to operate safely and consistently across sites.

Xuehui Sun, Senior Technical Fellow, is one of Chemours' most prolific innovators, contributing to more than 90 patent families supporting next-generation refrigerants, specialty materials, and emerging applications. Her work is distinguished not only by scientific depth, but also by a rigorous approach to capturing and sharing insights-ensuring that knowledge can be leveraged safely and efficiently across the organization.

Across their careers, this year's recipients demonstrate that their contributions reinforce the idea that innovation is not only about discovery but about enabling others to succeed and scale impact safely.

The Catalyst for Scientific Excellence Award underscores Chemours' commitment to fostering a culture where scientific rigor, safety, and collaboration drive meaningful progress. Learn more at Chemours.