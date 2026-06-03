Shangri-La Hambantota Marks A Decade In Sri Lanka's Deep South

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Set across 145 acres along the untamed southern coastline of Hambantota, Shangri-La Hambantota celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, commemorating a decade shaped by nature, culture, community, and meaningful human connection.

Since welcoming its first guests in June 2016, the resort has grown beyond a traditional destination into a gateway to a slower, more immersive side of Sri Lanka. From peacocks greeting the dawn to artisan traditions thriving nearby, and from golf courses framed by coconut groves to lakeside serenity, the resort has become a place where families return time and again to reconnect-with each other and with the destination.

Celebrating under the theme “A Decade, With Heart,” the milestone reflects not just the resort's evolution, but also the people and stories that have defined its journey.

“At its core, this anniversary is about people,” said General Manager Refhan Razeen.“The colleagues who built this resort, the communities and artisans who shape its spirit, and the guests who return year after year. Hambantota has always had a soul unlike anywhere else, and we are proud to share that with the world.”

Over the years, the resort has built a reputation for experiences deeply rooted in its surroundings. These range from its championship golf course-the only resort course of its kind in Sri Lanka-to cultural immersions, wildlife encounters, wellness retreats, destination weddings, and locally inspired cuisine. Rather than offering a conventional stay, the resort focuses on fostering meaningful connections to place.

This philosophy continues to guide its anniversary celebrations, which extend beyond the property itself. A series of initiatives will focus on community engagement, sustainability, and employee recognition.

For local communities, the resort will host an eye care camp, continue its annual Vesak dansala serving over 2,000 villagers, and support Sarana, a home for elderly visually impaired individuals. Environmental efforts include planting 100 mangroves within and around the property, reinforcing its commitment to preserving the region's coastal ecosystems. Meanwhile, over 95 long-serving team members will be honoured during a special“Month of Joy,” recognising their contributions since the resort's opening.

Throughout the year, guests can expect curated experiences inspired by the wider Ruhunu region-celebrating local artisans, sharing stories of long-serving colleagues, and offering destination-led activities that highlight the richness of southern Sri Lanka.

Nature remains at the heart of the resort's identity. Home to diverse wildlife-including migratory birds, butterflies, and peacocks-the property continues to coexist with its natural surroundings. Sustainability and environmental stewardship underpin many of its initiatives, alongside efforts to support local livelihoods.

Over the past decade, the resort has also emerged as a leading destination for weddings, golf tourism, wellness escapes, and multi-generational travel-playing a quiet but significant role in placing Hambantota on the global travel map.

As Shangri-La Hambantota looks to the future, its focus remains on deepening these connections-creating experiences that are more intentional, authentic, and reflective of the destination and its people.

Because while much has changed over the past ten years, the heart of Hambantota remains the same-and that, perhaps, is the story worth celebrating.