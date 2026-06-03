Delhi Police Arrest Hotel Owner In Malviya Nagar Fire Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) In a major development in the Malviya Nagar hotel fire case, Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested Lavkesh Bajaj, the owner of the hotel building where the blaze claimed 21 lives and left several others injured.

The arrest came hours after a devastating fire broke out at the multi-storey property in south Delhi.

The incident prompted a large-scale investigation into alleged safety violations and operational lapses.

Police had earlier issued a lookout circular for Bajaj, who had been absconding since the incident.

According to officials, multiple police teams had been conducting coordinated raids across several locations in the national capital to trace the accused.

Bajaj was eventually taken into custody after sustained search operations.

Earlier, a case was registered under provisions of culpable homicide and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), following allegations that serious negligence and regulatory violations may have contributed to the high death toll.

Investigators are also examining the role of "three partners" reportedly associated with the operation of the hotel.

Sources said the group is believed to run multiple hotels and guest houses across Delhi, prompting authorities to widen the scope of the probe into ownership structures, licensing compliance, and safety norms.

Preliminary findings had indicated possible violations at the property, including claims that the establishment was registered under the Bed and Breakfast (B&B) category but was allegedly operating far beyond its permitted capacity.

Officials suspect that instead of the approved six rooms, nearly 25 rooms were being used to accommodate guests.

The hotel's fire safety arrangements and evacuation infrastructure are also under scrutiny.

Reports suggest the building had only one common entry and exit point, which may have severely hampered evacuation efforts as flames rapidly spread through the structure.

The fire, which broke out in the early morning hours, left 21 people dead, including 17 foreign nationals from countries such as Liberia, Nigeria, Mozambique and Bangladesh.

Forty-seven people were rescued from the building, while 26 remain under treatment, officials said.