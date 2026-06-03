West Asia Crisis: Bodoland Territorial Council Reduces Salary By 30 Pc

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, June 3 (IANS) The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in Assam has decided to reduce the salaries and allowances of Executive Members (EMs) and Members of Council Legislative Assembly (MCLAs) by 30 per cent in view of the prevailing economic challenges and the need for financial prudence within the autonomous council administration, officials said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Council headed by BTC Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro on Wednesday, officials said.

According to officials, the move aims to rationalise expenditure and prioritise developmental and welfare-oriented spending under the council administration. The BTC administration reportedly cited the prevailing economic situation and the need for responsible fiscal management as key reasons behind the decision.

The salary reduction will apply to both Executive Members, who function as ministers within the BTC setup, and elected MCLAs representing various constituencies under the council's jurisdiction.

The Bodoland Territorial Council is an autonomous administrative body functioning under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and governs the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in Assam. The council administers key departments including education, agriculture, rural development, forest, culture, and public health engineering across five districts, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri, and Tamulpur.

The BTC was formed in 2003 following the Bodo Accord, signed by the Centre, the Assam government, and the Bodo Liberation Tigers (BLT). In 2020, the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD) were renamed the Bodoland Territorial Region following the signing of a new Bodo Peace Accord aimed at bringing long-term peace and development to the region.

At present, the council consists of 40 elected members and several nominated members, while the Executive Members head different departments under the BTC administration.

Officials said the latest decision reflects an attempt by the council leadership to project austerity measures while addressing public concerns over government expenditure. The BTC administration is also expected to focus on optimising resources for infrastructure development, welfare schemes, and administrative reforms in the region.