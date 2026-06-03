Anupam Kher Disagrees With David Dhawan's Retirement, Says 'I Scolded Him'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has expressed his disagreement with filmmaker David Dhawan's decision to retire from direction after his upcoming film 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai', saying that there is no fixed age for retirement in the film industry.

David Dhawan recently surprised fans and members of the film fraternity after announcing that 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai', starring his son Varun Dhawan in the lead role, would be his final directorial venture. The announcement drew reactions from several industry colleagues, including longtime friend and collaborator Anupam Kher.

'I scolded him': Anupam Kher on Dhawan's retirement

Speaking to ANI, Anupam Kher revealed that he called David Dhawan shortly after the filmmaker announced his retirement and even scolded him over the decision. "David Dhawan is my best friend. I go to his house whenever I can. (When I learnt about his retirement decision, I called him and scolded him. (Maine daanta use). I said, 'What do you mean, this is your last film? Who are you to decide, this is your last film? If the audience loves you, don't say, this is my last film.' My father used to tell me that retirement is merely a state of mind. As long as you can stand on your own feet and keep doing what you love, there's no reason to retire. Unfortunately, he later fell ill, but that belief has stayed with me. We are fortunate to be in a profession where there is no fixed age for retirement," Kher emphasised.

Kher's remarks come amid widespread discussion within the industry about Dhawan's decision to step away from filmmaking after a career spanning several decades.

Karan Johar calls Dhawan an 'institution'

Earlier, filmmaker Karan Johar had also reacted to Dhawan's retirement plans, describing him as an institution in Indian cinema and crediting him with shaping the commercial comedy genre in Bollywood. "Yesterday when I went to Davidjis celebration and he told me this was going to be his last film... had a bittersweet reaction in my heart.. here's filmmaker who is responsible for creating and entire Genre offilms.... DAVID DHAWAN film spells entertainment!" Johar wrote.

Johar further praised the filmmaker's impact on future generations of directors and the affection he continues to receive within the film fraternity. "What must he feel saying this when he is an institution that so many filmmaker' 's have taken forward as inspiration.... He LOVED and RESPECTED and CELEBRATED by our fraternity.... Theres NO opposing that!!!" he added.

David Dhawan's legacy and final film

David Dhawan remains one of Bollywood's most successful commercial filmmakers, known for delivering a string of blockbuster comedy entertainers during the 1990s and 2000s. His films played a major role in defining mainstream Hindi cinema and continue to enjoy a loyal audience. His upcoming film 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai', featuring Varun Dhawan in the lead role, is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 5. (ANI)

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