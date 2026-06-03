Photronics Shareholders Are Encouraged To Reach Out To Johnson Fistel For More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP announces that it is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB).

What if I purchased Photronics securities?

If you purchased Photronics securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now:

Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at... or (619) 814-4471.



There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the investigation

On May 28, 2026, Photronics reported fiscal second quarter 2026 financial results that disappointed investors and negatively impacted the Company's stock price. In addition, the Company issued third quarter fiscal 2026 revenue guidance which was below Wall Street expectations. Following the announcement, Photronics shares fell sharply during early morning trading.

Johnson Fistel's investigation focuses on whether Photronics and certain officers and directors made materially false and/or misleading statements or failed to disclose material adverse information concerning the Company's demand environment, customer activity, utilization trends, margins, and financial outlook.

If you have information relevant to this investigation or wish to learn more about your legal rights, please contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit .

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In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services, reflecting the firm's effectiveness in advocating for investors and recovering approximately $90,725,000 for clients in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel.

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Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

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