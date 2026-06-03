Scindia Attends NEC Plenary In Shillong, Focus On NE Connectivity

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, June 3 (IANS) Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia will embark on a two-day visit to Shillong from Wednesday to participate in a series of high-level meetings, including the 73rd Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC).

The plenary session, scheduled for June 4 at the State Convention Centre in Shillong, will be chaired by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, who also serves as the Chairman of the NEC.

According to an official statement, the meeting will deliberate on key issues related to the holistic development of the North Eastern region, with special emphasis on regional connectivity, infrastructure expansion, economic growth, and strengthening inter-state coordination among the eight Northeastern states.

The NEC plenary is expected to review progress on ongoing developmental initiatives and discuss future strategies to ensure inclusive and sustainable growth across the region.

During his visit, Scindia will also participate in a meeting concerning the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC), where discussions are likely to focus on the use of space technology and advanced technological solutions to accelerate development in the Northeast.

Officials said the deliberations would explore ways to harness technology-driven interventions for sectors such as disaster management, connectivity, agriculture, planning, and resource mapping in the region.

The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) has been actively pursuing multiple initiatives to strengthen physical and digital connectivity, improve infrastructure, promote tourism, enhance agricultural productivity, encourage skill development, and create greater economic opportunities across the Northeastern states.

The upcoming NEC plenary assumes significance amid the Centre's continued push for faster development and deeper regional integration in the Northeast, which has remained a key focus area of the government over the past few years.

Senior officials from the Centre and the Northeastern states, including chief ministers and governors, are expected to participate in the plenary session.