Gujarat Cabinet Pays Tribute To Veteran BJP MLA Yogesh Patel, Calls His Death 'Irreparable Loss'

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar/Vadodara, June 3 (IANS) The Gujarat Cabinet on Wednesday paid tribute to veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Manjalpur MLA Yogesh Patel, describing his death as an irreparable loss to the state's public life.

At a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, ministers adopted a condolence resolution and observed a two-minute silence in memory of the late legislator. The Council of Ministers also conveyed its condolences to Patel's family.

The tribute came a day after Patel, an eight-time MLA from Vadodara and former Gujarat minister, died following a prolonged illness. He was 79. Patel had been admitted to a private hospital in Vadodara and passed away on Tuesday.

Government spokesperson and minister Jitu Vaghani said Patel, widely known as“Yogesh Kaka”, occupied a special place in the hearts of the people of Vadodara and enjoyed the trust of voters for decades.

“Yogesh Kaka was an undefeated leader who held a special place in the hearts of the people of Vadodara,” Vaghani said, noting that Patel had represented the Raopura constituency before later serving as the MLA from Manjalpur.

Vaghani noted that the electorate continued to place unwavering faith in him throughout his political career. Patel was among the BJP's most senior legislators in Gujarat.

First elected to the state assembly in 1990, he went on to win eight terms and remained one of the most recognisable political figures in Vadodara.

He secured an eighth consecutive victory in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly election and later served as the pro-tem Speaker of the Assembly.

The Cabinet recalled Patel's tenure as a minister in the state government and highlighted what ministers described as his accessibility and simplicity, even while holding public office.

"Patel remained available to ordinary citizens throughout his career and was known for maintaining close contact with residents of his constituency," Vaghani asserted.

The minister also referred to Patel's deep religious association with Lord Shiva, saying he played a prominent role in promoting Vadodara's identity as“Shivnagari” and remained closely involved in organising Shiva-related religious processions and events.

The Cabinet further noted Patel's contribution to Vadodara's civic development, particularly efforts related to water supply, roads, and drainage infrastructure.

Ministers said he remained closely connected with the city's social and cultural life and worked extensively on local issues during his decades in public office.

Patel's death has prompted tributes from political leaders across Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described him as a“true people's leader”, while state leaders remembered his long legislative career and contribution to public life.