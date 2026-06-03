Rajasthan CM Calls For Tougher Anti-Narcotics Drive, Stronger Border Surveillance

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 3 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has directed officials to intensify the state's campaign against drug trafficking by dismantling organised narcotics networks, targeting the illegal assets of drug mafias and strengthening surveillance in border areas.

Chairing a high-level review meeting of the Home Department on Wednesday, he called for strict action against illegal vehicle modifications and emphasised the need to transform the resolve for a“Drug-Free Rajasthan” into a mass movement through active public participation and widespread awareness initiatives.

Sharma directed officials to initiate the strictest legal action against individuals and organised gangs involved in the narcotics trade.

He emphasised that the financial backbone of drug mafias must be dismantled through the seizure, attachment and demolition of illegally acquired properties.

He further instructed authorities to invoke stringent provisions of the PITNDPS (Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act against suspected members of drug syndicates.

All networks associated with organised drug trafficking, irrespective of their size, must be completely eliminated, he said, directing officials to strengthen surveillance and vigilance in border districts to effectively curb narcotics smuggling through drones and other illegal means.

The Chief Minister instructed District Collectors and Superintendents of Police in border areas to maintain continuous monitoring of suspicious activities and ensure swift action through close inter-departmental coordination.

Highlighting the social and economic harm caused by substance abuse, Sharma said that drug addiction is a root cause of many crimes and adversely affects families and society at large.

He directed officials to launch an extensive public awareness campaign against drug abuse and transform the commitment to a“Drug-Free Rajasthan” into a people's movement through active participation from social organisations, educational institutions and community groups.

He also emphasised ensuring the meaningful involvement of women in the campaign.

The Chief Minister also directed the Police, Administration and Transport Department to conduct coordinated enforcement drives against illegally modified vehicles often used for unlawful activities, including narcotics transportation.

He noted that such modifications not only facilitate criminal activities but also pose serious risks to road safety.

He instructed officials to take strict action, in accordance with the law, against vehicles displaying unauthorised symbols, using prohibited tinted films, or having window coverings that exceed permissible limits.

He stressed that ongoing awareness and enforcement campaigns should be intensified across the state to curb such violations effectively.

Chief Secretary V. Srinivas, Director General of Police Rajiv Kumar Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Akhil Arora, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Bhaskar A. Sawant and other senior officials attended the meeting.