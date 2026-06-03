Rajasthan Raises DA, DR For Employees, Pensioners Under Fifth And Sixth Pay Scales

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 3 (IANS) In a significant decision benefiting state government employees and pensioners, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari has approved a proposal of the Finance Department to enhance the rates of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) payable under the Fifth and Sixth Pay Scales with effect from January 1, 2026.

Under the approved proposal, employees and pensioners covered under the Fifth Pay Scale will receive a 9 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief.

Consequently, the existing rate of 474 per cent has been revised to 483 per cent. Similarly, employees and pensioners drawing salary and pension under the Sixth Pay Scale will benefit from a 5 per cent increase, raising the applicable rate from 257 per cent to 262 per cent.

With this decision, eligible state government employees and pensioners will receive Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief at the enhanced rates from January 1, 2026. The move is expected to provide financial relief to employees and pensioners in view of rising living costs and further strengthen their social and economic security.

As per the Finance Department's order, the Dearness Allowance arrears payable to serving employees for the period from January 1, 2026, to April 30, 2026, will be credited to their respective GPF, GPF-2004 or GPF-SAB accounts.

Thereafter, the increased Dearness Allowance will be paid as part of their regular monthly salary. Pensioners, on the other hand, will receive the arrears arising from the enhanced Dearness Relief for the same period in cash.

The revised Dearness Relief will also be incorporated into their future pension payments.

It is noteworthy that the state government, guided by its commitment to good governance and inclusive development, has consistently taken decisions aimed at improving the welfare and financial well-being of employees, pensioners and all sections of society.

This latest enhancement in Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief reflects the government's continued commitment to safeguarding the interests of its workforce and retired personnel.