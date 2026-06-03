Rajasthan Strengthens Financial Management With IFMS 3.0, Cybersecurity And AI In Focus

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 3 (IANS) Rajasthan is set to strengthen its financial governance framework through the upgraded Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) 3.0 platform, with a special focus on cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions, and enhanced transparency, Chief Secretary V. Srinivas said on Wednesday, adding that the state government is working to make the treasury system more robust, reliable, and fully traceable while ensuring user-friendly digital services and regular capacity-building of officials.

He emphasised that technology-driven reforms under IFMS 3.0 will improve accountability, streamline financial management, and support the state's vision of efficient and transparent governance.

Srinivas directed officials to ensure time-bound implementation of IFMS 3.0, stressing that technology-driven financial governance is key to transparency, accountability and efficient public service delivery in Rajasthan.

Reviewing the system through a state-level webinar, the Rajasthan Chief Secretary emphasised robust cyber security measures, AI-enabled systems and user-friendly digital platforms to strengthen the state's financial management architecture.

Srinivas said efforts are underway to further strengthen the platform's capabilities and ensure wider adoption of modern technologies in scheme implementation, payment processing, financial monitoring and accounts management.

The Chief Secretary stressed the need to make officer in the Rajasthan Accounts Service (RAcS) serving as the Additional Director and Ex-Officio Project Director for the IFMS 3.0 more user-friendly while integrating AI-based features and other emerging technologies.

He called for greater coordination among departments, simplification of procedures, and the sharing of best practices adopted across districts in the state.

Srinivas also instructed officials to conduct regular training and capacity-building programmes for Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs), district-level officers and other stakeholders to ensure effective implementation of the system.

Reviewing cybersecurity measures, the Chief Secretary said data security is of paramount importance in a digital financial ecosystem.

He directed departments to establish robust cybersecurity protocols, conduct regular security audits and strengthen awareness regarding cyber threats.

He emphasised that all departments must function with vigilance and accountability to safeguard the security, integrity and reliability of financial data.

Principal Secretary (Finance) Vaibhav Galriya described IFMS 3.0 as a major initiative aimed at modernising and enhancing transparency in the state's financial management framework.

He told that departments and schemes are being integrated into the digital platform in a phased manner and that systems such as SNA-SPARSH (stands for Real time System of Integrated Quick Transfers) are being implemented effectively.

Galriya added that several states are studying Rajasthan's financial management model as a benchmark for digital governance reforms.

During the webinar, Manish Shukla, Additional Director (IFMS), gave a detailed presentation on various IFMS 3.0 modules, treasury management, revenue management systems, helpdesk and support mechanisms, SNA-SPARSH implementation and cybersecurity protocols.

The webinar was attended by senior officials from the Finance, Budget, Treasury and Accounts and Information Technology (NIC) departments, including Shivangi Swarnkar, Special Secretary (Finance-Budget), and Sandhya Sharma, Joint Secretary (Treasury and Accounts).

District Collectors, Treasury Officers and Deputy Treasury Officers from across Rajasthan also joined the programme via video conferencing.