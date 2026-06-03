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Indian Army Captain Turns Passing Out Parade Into A Fairytale Proposal In Nashik Defence News


2026-06-03 10:45:24
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

An emotional moment unfolded at the Combat Army Aviation Training School in Nashik as Captain Bharat Bhardwaj proposed to his partner after the passing out parade. The heartfelt gesture quickly captured attention, blending military pride with a memorable personal milestone.

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AsiaNet News

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