Indian Army Captain Turns Passing Out Parade Into A Fairytale Proposal In Nashik Defence News

An emotional moment unfolded at the Combat Army Aviation Training School in Nashik as Captain Bharat Bhardwaj proposed to his partner after the passing out parade. The heartfelt gesture quickly captured attention, blending military pride with a memorable personal milestone.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.