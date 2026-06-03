BP Rockets Nearly 90% As Backpack Unveils Traditional And Tokenized Stock Trading

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) BP has seen an impressive spike in its value within the last 24 hours after Backpack launched a new securities trading platform that supports both tokenized and traditional stock trading. Data posted by CoinGecko indicated the coin gained 89.2% over the last 24 hours.

BP rose by 89.2% in just one day after the launch of Backpack's securities trading platform CoinGecko says the cause for this price movement was the merging of stock trading in both tokenized and traditional forms The price managed to reach around $0.28 from $0.15 earlier in the day

Key TakeawaysCoinGecko Post Draws Attention to BP Rally

CoinGecko said that BP increased by 89.2% following the launch of a securities exchange by Backpack which was meant to cater to both traditional and tokenized stock trading. This post received significant attention from cryptocurrency traders given the token's strong intraday performance.

From the chart on CoinGecko, BP traded near $0.15 before starting an upward trend and moved to about $0.28, representing one of the biggest gains for the token in recent times.

There were several instances when the token consolidated before the final breakout. Throughout the trading session, buyers appeared to push prices higher.

Backpack Expands Into Securities Trading

The recently introduced platform by Backpack aims to integrate traditional financial assets with blockchain-based tokenized stocks. The product places the company among firms attempting to link traditional markets with digital-asset infrastructure.

Tokenized stocks have drawn growing interest in the digital asset industry as firms seek blockchain-powered access to equity markets. With the launch of this product, Backpack has added another venue for interaction between traditional and tokenized assets.

The launch comes amid increasing interest in tokenized real-world assets. Some market participants view tokenized securities as an area that may attract both crypto and non-crypto investors.

Market Reaction Drives Trading Activity

The movement in BP's price indicates a high level of market enthusiasm following the announcement. The token rallied through multiple resistance levels to reach new short-term highs during trading.

Market participants watched for signs that the surge would create a new support area or trigger profit-taking after the sharp rally. While BP's near-90% gain drew attention, it remains important to monitor how the Backpack securities exchange affects ongoing participation.

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