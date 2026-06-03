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Helga Dickow
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
Areas of Research:
Regional Focus: Experience
- Associate Researcher at the Arnold Bergstraesser Institut, Freiburg Germany, University of Freiburg
Areas of Research:
Ethnic and Religious Conflicts, Conflict Regulation, Transition and Democratization, Pentecostal Churches and Religious Movements, Political Role of Churches
Regional Focus:
Subsaharan Africa, esp. Chad, South Africa, Burundi
- –present Senior Researcher at the Arnold Bergstraesser Institut, Freiburg Germany, University of Freiburg
- 1996 Albert-Ludwigs-Universität Freiburg, Germany, PhD, Political Sciences
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