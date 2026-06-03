Alec Thomson

SKA-Low Commissioning Scientist, Square Kilometre Array Observatory; and Affiliate, Space and Astronomy, CSIRO

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Alec is a radio astronomer working at the SKA Observatory. His research has focused on using large scale radio telescopes to study magnetic fields in the Universe. He is particularly interested in our home Galaxy, the Milky Way, and how the magnetised material between the stars structured, and how those structures influence how our Galaxy has evolved over time. Alec also works on the techniques of radio astronomy, and is really interested in building software tools which can be used by the astronomy community to handle the 'big data' challenges presented by our next generation telescopes.



2025–present Commissioning Scientist, SKA Observatory

2025–present Affiliate, CSIRO

2023–2025 Research Scientist, CSIRO 2020–2023 Postdoctoral Fellow, CSIRO

2020 The Australian National University, PhD

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