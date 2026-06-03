Transformer Replacement At Kyrgyzstan's Uch-Kurgan HPP Reaches 88% Completion
The infrastructure project involves the replacement of the station's core generating units. Work is being carried out by the general contractor, China National Electric Engineering Co., Ltd. (CNEEC), with 112 personnel currently deployed on-site.
According to data from the ministry, related structural work on the dam, including drilling, cementation, and drainage installation, has reached 72.1% readiness. On the downstream section of the facility, structural reinforcement of the repair gate opening beams stands at 32.4% completion, while the installation of the upstream emergency repair gate lifting mechanism is at 31.2%.--
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