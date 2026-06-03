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Aahwahan Foundation Transforms Government Higher Primary School, Village Kolkunthe, Davanagere District, Karnataka
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Davanagere, Karnataka 3rd June 2026: Aahwahan Foundation has inaugurated its 283rd New Model School at Government Higher Primary School, Kolkunthe, Davanagere district, Karnataka. This initiative aims to provide students with a safe, modern, and inspiring learning environment that supports their educational growth and overall development. The newly developed model school reflects Aahwahan Foundation's continued commitment towards improving educational infrastructure across India. The newly transformed school was inaugurated in the esteemed presence of Shri N. Ravikumar, Member of the Karnataka Legislative Council; Shri K. S. Basavanthappa, Member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly; Shri Gangadharaswamy G. M., Deputy Commissioner & District Magistrate of Davanagere; Shri Satish Hampali, Vice President, Huawei Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.; Shri Gitte Madhav Vitthal Rao, CEO of the Zilla Panchayat in Davanagere; Shri Guttalad Kotresh, Deputy Director of Public Instruction for Davanagere; Dr. Suchendra Prasad, Creative Director and renowned thespian actor and writer; and Mr. Braja Kishore Pradhan, CEO & Founder of Aahwahan Foundation. Their gracious presence added immense significance to the occasion and highlighted a collective commitment towards strengthening educational infrastructure and creating a better learning environment for students.
The Foundation has consistently worked to uplift underserved communities by creating opportunities that empower children through education. With this initiative, school students are expected to benefit from improved facilities and a nurturing academic environment over time. Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Braja Kishore Pradhan, Founder and CEO of Aahwahan Foundation, said,“Education has the power to transform lives and shape brighter futures. Through this initiative, we wanted to create more than just classrooms; we wanted to create a space where children feel motivated, safe, and confident enough to dream big. Seeing the smiles on the faces of students and teachers is truly rewarding for all of us. When I visited this Government school, I felt that these students also deserve infrastructure and facilities similar to those in good private schools in cities. This will help them focus better on their studies, ensuring that poor infrastructure does not become a barrier to their learning. These children are the future of our nation.”
Earlier, the condition of the school posed significant challenges for both students and teachers. Cracked walls, leaking roofs, damp classrooms, and poor infrastructure made learning difficult and uncomfortable. Students struggled to focus in an unsafe environment that lacked the facilities needed for quality education. Recognising these challenges, Aahwahan Foundation stepped forward to completely renovate and modernise the school. Today, the school stands as one of the finest educational spaces in the district. The campus now features strong infrastructure, bright and colourful classrooms, and a well-equipped learning environment designed to encourage creativity, curiosity, and academic excellence. The transformation has created a positive atmosphere where children can learn with confidence and enthusiasm.
Dr. Suchendra Prasad, who attended the inauguration ceremony, appreciated the Foundation's efforts in creating meaningful social impact through education-focused initiatives. The event celebrated not only the unveiling of a new school building but also the beginning of a brighter future for hundreds of children in the region.
Aahwahan Foundation continues to create lasting change by transforming educational institutions into centres of hope and opportunity. Through initiatives like these, the Foundation is ensuring that students from every background receive access to quality education in a secure and inspiring environment.
The Foundation has consistently worked to uplift underserved communities by creating opportunities that empower children through education. With this initiative, school students are expected to benefit from improved facilities and a nurturing academic environment over time. Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Braja Kishore Pradhan, Founder and CEO of Aahwahan Foundation, said,“Education has the power to transform lives and shape brighter futures. Through this initiative, we wanted to create more than just classrooms; we wanted to create a space where children feel motivated, safe, and confident enough to dream big. Seeing the smiles on the faces of students and teachers is truly rewarding for all of us. When I visited this Government school, I felt that these students also deserve infrastructure and facilities similar to those in good private schools in cities. This will help them focus better on their studies, ensuring that poor infrastructure does not become a barrier to their learning. These children are the future of our nation.”
Earlier, the condition of the school posed significant challenges for both students and teachers. Cracked walls, leaking roofs, damp classrooms, and poor infrastructure made learning difficult and uncomfortable. Students struggled to focus in an unsafe environment that lacked the facilities needed for quality education. Recognising these challenges, Aahwahan Foundation stepped forward to completely renovate and modernise the school. Today, the school stands as one of the finest educational spaces in the district. The campus now features strong infrastructure, bright and colourful classrooms, and a well-equipped learning environment designed to encourage creativity, curiosity, and academic excellence. The transformation has created a positive atmosphere where children can learn with confidence and enthusiasm.
Dr. Suchendra Prasad, who attended the inauguration ceremony, appreciated the Foundation's efforts in creating meaningful social impact through education-focused initiatives. The event celebrated not only the unveiling of a new school building but also the beginning of a brighter future for hundreds of children in the region.
Aahwahan Foundation continues to create lasting change by transforming educational institutions into centres of hope and opportunity. Through initiatives like these, the Foundation is ensuring that students from every background receive access to quality education in a secure and inspiring environment.
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