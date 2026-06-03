Lim Meng Hoong Attends Science X AI Summit 2026, AI Competition Enters The Efficiency Era

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 12, Science x AI Summit 2026 opened in Silicon Valley, attracting the participation of many AI research institutions, technology capital groups, and frontier science teams from around the world. Lim Meng Hoong, Founder of MengHoong Intelligent Investment Academy, was invited to attend the summit and engaged in in-depth exchanges on topics including AI reasoning systems, scientific research automation, and computing-power collaborative architectures. The signals released by this summit are reflecting a new round of changes in the logic of the global AI industry.









Over the past few years, the global AI industry has long competed around parameter scale, with ultra-large models becoming the core focus of capital and the market. During Science x AI Summit 2026, researchers and industrial institutions began to convey a common signal: the era of relying solely on model expansion is coming to an end, and future AI competition will depend more on reasoning efficiency, data quality, and system collaboration capabilities.

During the conference exchanges, Lim Meng Hoong mentioned that the key directions for AI breakthroughs in the next stage will mainly come from AI Agents, autonomous reasoning systems, and scientific research automation capabilities. Compared with traditional generative AI, future systems will place greater emphasis on continuous learning, complex decision-making, and cross-domain knowledge collaboration capabilities. This means that AI is evolving from a content-generation tool into an intelligent system capable of participating in scientific research and industrial operations.

Leveraging long-accumulated market practice experience and family office investment wisdom, MengHoong Intelligent Investment Academy focuses on cognitive enhancement, systematic learning, and long-term value creation. It is committed to building a professional and replicable investment learning system, helping students establish well-rounded investment decision-making capabilities.

The international technology sector has begun to reassess the importance of computing-power efficiency and reasoning capabilities. The core value of AI in the future is shifting toward system productivity, and the key factor in industry competition will be the construction of stable, efficient intelligent systems with industrial collaboration capabilities. As digital technologies begin to deeply integrate into fields such as scientific research, energy, finance, and manufacturing, AI will gradually develop into important infrastructure affecting the global industrial structure.

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