FAO Launches Water And Land Resilience Initiative For Central Asia In Uzbekistan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has launched a regional initiative aimed at enhancing the management of water and land resources across Central Asia, during the Eco Expo Central Asia 2026 exhibition in Samarkand, Trend reports via the Uzbek Committee on Ecology and Climate Change.

The initiative is being implemented by FAO with the support of Uzbekistan's National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change and is funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

The program, entitled Central Asia Water-Land Nexus (CAWLN) for Ecosystem Restoration, Improved Natural Resource Management and Resilience Enhancement, was introduced during a two-day workshop.

CAWLN is designed to advance the sustainable management of water and land resources through an integrated Water-Land Nexus approach, which acknowledges the interdependent relationship between water utilization, land management, agricultural production, and food security.

The workshop convened representatives from FAO, government agencies across Central Asia, regional partners, project coordinators, and international experts involved in the program's implementation.

In his opening remarks, Deputy Minister of Ecology Zhusipbek Kazbekov underscored the importance of strengthening regional cooperation on sustainable water and land management, promoting the adoption of water-saving technologies, and formulating coordinated strategies to enhance the climate resilience of Central Asia's agri-food systems.

During the event, participants reviewed the program's structural framework, implementation mechanisms, monitoring and reporting procedures, and identified priority areas for collaboration in ecosystem restoration, sustainable natural resource management, and climate adaptation.

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