Cressida Bowyer

Associate Professor in Arts and Sustainability, University of Portsmouth

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Cressida is Professor of Arts and Science for Sustainability at the University of Portsmouth, and Co-Director of the University's Revolution Plastics Institute. A biological scientist by training and having previously worked in the arts, the primary purpose of her research is to address global problems such as air quality and plastic pollution, using transdisciplinary and participatory methodologies. Cressida often use creative methods, such as music, digital storytelling, puppetry and visual arts, to engage communities and find solutions to global issues in line with United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.



2016–present Senior Research Fellow in the Faculty of Science and Health and the Faculty of Creative and Cultural Industries, University of Portsmouth

2020–present Deputy Director, Revolution Plastics, University of Portsmouth

2023–present Associate Professor in Arts and Sustainability, University of Portsmouth

2012–2016 Research Fellow in the School of Pharmacy and Biomolecular Sciences, University of Brighton

2014–2015 Early Career Researcher Ambassador, University of Brighton 1984–1994 Creative Director, KLF Communications



2011 University of Brighton, PhD award Hypoxia as a Target for Drug Combination Therapy of Liver Cancer 2006 University of Brighton, BSc (Hons) 1st class Biological Sciences

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