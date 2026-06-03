Kuwait Airways Resumes Flights After Iranian Attacks

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, June 3 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Kuwait's General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced Wednesday a partial resumption of flight operations at Kuwait International Airport, allowing only Kuwait Airways flights to operate through Terminal 4 following damage assessments after an Iranian attack, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

In a statement, the authority said technical teams and relevant authorities“had completed evaluations of the damage and implemented the necessary measures to ensure the safety of flight operations.”

It urged passengers to coordinate directly with Kuwait Airways to verify flight schedules and travel details.

Earlier, Kuwait said that Iranian strikes killed one person, injured several others and damaged key facilities, including Kuwait International Airport and diplomatic missions, stressing it“reserves the right” to respond to the attacks.

--NNN-ANADOLU