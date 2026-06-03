Singapore Partners Switzerland Shipping Firm On Maritime Innovation

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

SINGAPORE, June 3 (Xinhua) -- The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and Switzerland-based MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to strengthen cooperation in maritime decarbonization, digitalization, innovation and talent development, the duo announced Wednesday.

The agreement, signed on May 25, aims to support a more sustainable and future-ready maritime sector while enhancing the MSC's operations and business activities in Singapore, the duo said in a statement.

Under the MOU, the two parties will explore new shipping routes and services to improve connectivity, promote the adoption of alternative marine fuels such as bio-liquefied natural gas (LNG), and advance technologies that improve vessel energy efficiency and operational performance.

They will also collaborate on digitalization initiatives to streamline vessel arrivals and port operations, boosting efficiency across the maritime value chain.

As part of manpower development efforts, MSC will support internship and scholarship opportunities through the Singapore Maritime Foundation's MaritimeONE program, which seeks to attract talent to the maritime industry through partnerships between industry, government and educational institutions.

MPA chief executive Ang Wee Keong said the partnership would strengthen maritime Singapore's position as a trusted global maritime hub through collaboration on sustainability, operational efficiency and workforce development.

--NNN-Xinhua