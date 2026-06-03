Fantasy Football Gets Its Own National Holiday: Thousands Will Head To Las Vegas For National Fantasy Football Draft Day On Aug. 21

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Thousands of fans from across the country will meet at Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas to draft their fantasy teams and celebrate the holiday, recognizing how deeply fantasy football has become woven into mainstream culture.

NEW YORK, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fantasy Sports Entertainment & Productions, a company formed by fantasy football enthusiasts for fantasy football players, today announced the launch of“Draft Nation”, a new annual event celebrating National Fantasy Football Draft Day that brings together thousands of fantasy football fans for a multi-day celebration of fantasy football, its culture and the community that has helped make it one of America's most popular participatory activities. The inaugural event will take place Aug. 20–22 at Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, where thousands of fantasy football players across the country conduct their league drafts and play in contests to win cash prizes.

With more than 60 million fantasy football players conducting over 200 million drafts at the start of every football season, National Fantasy Football Draft Day formalizes what has long been an unofficial holiday for millions of fantasy football players. America's most popular non-contact sport, fantasy football has transformed how fans engage with football, blending competition, data and social connection. National Fantasy Football Draft Day aligns that experience into a single shared moment, bringing leagues and individual fantasy players from across the country together to draft simultaneously.

"Fantasy football has grown more than 10% every year since the mid-2000s and now more people play fantasy football than golf in America," said Rick Wolf, Fantasy Sports Hall of Famer and co-founder of Draft Nation." The time is now to celebrate the community that built it. National Fantasy Football Draft Day gives entire leagues a reason to make a trip out for their annual draft while also welcoming all fans who want to be part the celebration of the fantasy football culture. Whether you're arriving with your entire league or making the trip on your own, we want everyone to be part of one shared celebration of fantasy football."

Circa Resort & Casino will serve as the official host of National Fantasy Football Draft Day, providing a centralized destination for leagues and individual players traveling to Las Vegas to participate in the celebration. In addition to live drafts, the weekend will feature celebrity appearances, industry personalities, fan competitions, award ceremonies, league meetups and special events designed to celebrate the traditions, rivalries and stories that have become synonymous with fantasy football culture.

“We've loved seeing the growth of fantasy football in recent years around Las Vegas and especially at Circa Resort & Casino,” said Derek Stevens, CEO of Circa Resort & Casino.“We're excited to bring Draft Nation weekend to Circa to take fantasy football to the next level.”

National Fantasy Football Draft Day also reflects the evolution of fantasy football from a niche hobby in the 1960s into a modern entertainment ecosystem driven by advanced analytics, digital platforms and year-round fan engagement. The celebration will recognize the top achievers from the weekend events, the innovation continuing to redefine strategy and gameplay, and the traditions that define its culture, from draft-day rituals to last-place punishments.

“Collectively, our four founders have more than 100 years of fantasy football experience. We know what makes a draft weekend feel like the draft weekend: the trash talk,” said Edward Bunnell, co-founder of Draft Nation.“It's the story everyone retells. It's who comes prepared and who just wings it. It's the rivalry that's been running for ten seasons. Right now, those moments stay locked inside your league. We're building a place where those moments are shared and where fantasy football players truly belong.”

Draft Nation will announce additional details in the coming weeks, including participating celebrities, professional athletes, fantasy football personalities and strategic brand partners. These announcements will further highlight the magnitude of National Fantasy Football Draft Day and reinforce its position as a premier moment across sports, entertainment and culture.

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About Fantasy Sports Entertainment & Productions

Founded in 2026 by Fantasy Sports Hall of Famer Rick Wolf, sports industry veteran Ed Bunnell, entrepreneur Ian Ritchie and sports executive Bill Enright, Fantasy Sports Entertainment & Productions creates world-class events and media productions that celebrate fantasy sports and the communities built around them. Its inaugural event, Draft Nation 2026, will bring fantasy football fans from across the country to Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas for National Fantasy Football Draft Day. FSEP plans to expand its portfolio with additional events, media projects and fan experiences in 2027 and beyond. For more information, visit FantasySportsEntertainment.

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