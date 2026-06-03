Moburst Strengthens Leadership Team With Hire Of Melissa Gruhin As Vice President Of Creative

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry leader brings global brand experience from previous work with Netflix, Hulu, the Grammys, Marriott Bonvoy and more

NEW YORK, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moburst, a leading full-service mobile-first digital marketing agency, today announces the hiring of Melissa Gruhin as vice president of creative, strengthening its leadership team as clients seek to connect performance marketing with immersive storytelling.

Gruhin brings more than a decade of experience across creative strategy, content development and digital execution, with work spanning global entertainment, technology, hospitality, lifestyle and financial services brands. Her experience includes campaigns and strategic work for Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, the Grammys, Marriott Bonvoy, Hard Rock Hotels, Sonos, Armani Exchange and Citibank. Most recently, she held senior leadership roles at top creative agencies, including vice president of digital strategy and analytics at BMF and founder and chief strategy officer at Two Halves.

As vice president of creative, Gruhin will lead Moburst's creative department and guide the agency's continued evolution from a performance-driven growth agency to a full-funnel AI growth operating system built to help brands grow audiences, strengthen equity and convert attention into measurable business impact.

“Melissa brings the kind of creative leadership that today's market demands: strategic, culturally fluent and deeply accountable to results,” said Gilad Bechar, CEO of Moburst.“Moburst has always been known for helping brands grow. With Melissa leading creative, we are expanding what that growth can look like, not only driving performance, but helping our clients build stories, communities, and brand experiences that last. As AI changes how content is made, Melissa's forward-thinking approach ensures we scale production while keeping human narrative at the center of everything we do.”

In her new role, Gruhin will work closely with Moburst's clients to develop bold creative concepts grounded in audience insight, platform behavior and measurable strategy. She will also mentor a growing team of designers, videographers and creative specialists, strengthening the agency's collaborative culture while advancing its creative output across paid media, organic growth, social, video, content and digital experiences.

Gruhin will also help shape Moburst's approach to AI-enabled workflows, with a focus on optimizing creative development and production. Her work will support Moburst's broader commitment to combining intelligent tools and human expertise to deliver stronger, faster and more effective creative solutions for clients.

“Creativity has to do more than look good – it has to move people and move the business,” Gruhin said.“At Moburst, I'm here to challenge the status quo and ensure that every piece of creative work we deliver is not just innovative but strategically powerful for our clients.”

Gruhin's appointment comes as Moburst continues to expand its full-funnel capabilities in response to a more competitive marketing landscape, where brands need to move beyond app-install campaigns and performance tactics alone. As client needs shift toward integrated brand storytelling, content ecosystems and measurable creative impact, Moburst is investing in leadership that bridges brand equity and growth marketing.

Her first priorities include reshaping AI-enabled creative workflows, bringing strategic excellence and insights to all creative campaigns, supporting Moburst's growth across all creative outputs, and elevating client excellence.

For more information about Moburst and its award-winning services, visit .

About Moburst

Moburst is a full-service mobile-first digital agency that propels companies into category leaders through AI-powered marketing. Our methodology is driven by a proprietary AI program, with dedicated experts embedded in every department to pioneer intelligent solutions that deliver unparalleled client growth.

Trusted by global leaders from startups to enterprises like Google, Uber, Samsung, and Reddit, we deliver end-to-end results across the full marketing stack. Our expertise spans data-driven strategy, full-funnel organic growth (ASO/SEO/AEO), award-winning creative, digital transformation with dev teams, and intelligent media planning and buying execution.

Our services:

STRATEGY: Mobile Strategy, Product Design, Digital & Social Strategy, Analytics & BI

ORGANIC: AEO/GEO, ASO, SEO, CRO, Localization, Public Relations, Podcasting

CREATIVE: Concept & Design Services, Video Production, Content, UI-UX

MEDIA: Social, Search, Networks & RTBs, Influencers, Email, OTT, Premium Publishers

DEVELOP: Wireframes, Websites, Apps, eCommerce, AI-Powered Tools

Every day, our team's mission is to innovate creative solutions that connect brands with highly targeted audiences that convert into loyal users. Ready to accelerate your own growth curve?

Let's build it together.

Media Contact

Brianna Koenig

Uproar by Moburst for Moburst

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