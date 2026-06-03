INE Helps Public Agencies Prepare for the Rise of AI-Driven Cyber Attacks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New training initiative addresses deepfakes, AI phishing, and evolving threats targeting public trust and critical services

Cary, NC, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE, global provider of networking and cybersecurity training and certifications, today announced an expanded public sector cybersecurity training initiative designed to help local governments defend against rapidly evolving AI-enabled threats targeting both human and technical systems.

AI Attacks Are Eroding Trust Across Public Systems

As AI-powered attacks become more convincing and automated, public agencies are facing a growing trust challenge on two fronts: trust in communications and trust in the systems behind them.

AI-generated voice clones are being used to impersonate government officials and authorize fraudulent transfers. Hyper-personalized phishing campaigns can now mimic internal communication styles using publicly available information from social media, meeting records, and online documents. At the same time, autonomous AI tools are continuously scanning for exposed APIs, cloud misconfigurations, and unpatched legacy systems.

These attacks succeed because they exploit both human judgment and technical vulnerabilities simultaneously. A fake voice can sound legitimate. A fraudulent email can appear routine. An improperly secured AI-enabled chatbot can unintentionally expose sensitive information. When incidents occur, agencies are increasingly forced to determine whether systems were breached directly, manipulated through deception, or both.

“The public sector is facing a new category of cyber risk,” said Lindsey Reinhardt, CEO of INE.“AI attacks are faster, more convincing, and more scalable than traditional phishing campaigns. Local governments need training that prepares teams to recognize deepfakes, respond to AI-driven threats, and maintain critical public services during an incident.”

The Operational Impact Extends Beyond Data Loss

The operational impact of these attacks extends well beyond data loss. Residents may lose access to billing systems and public services. Payroll processing can be disrupted. Courts may need to reschedule hearings. Emergency response systems and transit communications can be affected. Public trust can erode quickly when essential services become unavailable.

For many public agencies, the challenge is compounded by limited staffing, aging infrastructure, and increasing pressure to modernize services quickly. Attackers understand that even short disruptions can create public confusion, overwhelm internal teams, and damage confidence in local institutions. The speed and scale of AI-enabled attacks are forcing agencies to rethink not only how they defend systems, but how they maintain continuity and public trust during a crisis.

Building Readiness for AI-Driven Threats

INE's training approach is designed around the real-world scenarios public agencies are increasingly encountering, including incident response, threat hunting, SOC readiness, cloud security, data protection, and AI-focused security awareness. The program supports teams across cybersecurity, networking, cloud, data, and IT operations with practical, hands-on preparation for emerging threats.

Municipal agencies that invest in continuous training, rehearsed response procedures, and modern defensive controls are better positioned to contain attacks and recover quickly. As AI-enabled threats continue to evolve, resilience requires more than annual compliance training.

INE Enterprise supports public sector organizations with scalable training across cybersecurity, networking, cloud, and AI. With more than 70 learning paths and 4,500 hands-on labs, organizations can build operational readiness across teams and strengthen their ability to protect critical services and public trust.

For more information about INE's public sector cybersecurity training solutions, visit ine.

About INE

INE is an award-winning, premier provider of online networking and cybersecurity education, including cybersecurity training and certification. INE is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and IT professionals around the globe. Leveraging a state-of-the-art hands-on lab platform, advanced technologies, a global video distribution network, and instruction from world-class experts, INE sets the standard for high-impact, career-advancing technical education.

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INE Helps Public Agencies Prepare for the Rise of AI-Driven Cyber Attacks

CONTACT: Andie Rice-Tanner INE...