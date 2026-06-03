Curiox Automates Flow Cytometry Sample Prep End-To-End On A Single Instrument

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New software for Pluto Workstation automates cocktailing, staining, and centrifuge-free washing - running the lab's existing SOP without coding or instrument handoff. Validated at Stanford HIMC and Dana-Farber. Launching at CYTO 2026.

WOBURN, Mass., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curiox Biosystems today launched two new software capabilities for its Pluto Workstation that automate flow cytometry sample preparation from antibody vial to flow-ready sample on a single instrument - without coding. The Antibody Cocktailing Wizard automates cocktail preparation from the lab's existing panel table, and the Workflow Wizard carries that SOP through staining and centrifuge-free washing in the same session - eliminating the scripting, configuration, and re-optimization that have kept automation out of reach for routine and high-parameter immunophenotyping.

The launch coincides with the June 6 CYTO 2026 Scientific Tutorial“Standardization for Precision: Building Best Practices for Automated Cell Sample Preparation Across Multi-Site Flow Cytometry Labs,” which features speakers from leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory organizations. It follows the company's April 2026 master licensing agreement with a top-10 biopharmaceutical company, a signal of enterprise adoption of Pluto as multi-site infrastructure.

The Antibody Cocktailing Wizard reads the antibody panel table the lab already maintains - reagents, clones, fluorochromes, volumes - and converts it into a numbered, on-screen preparation sequence executed by the instrument. The Workflow Wizard takes over from there, enforcing staining timing and initiating C-FREETM centrifuge-free washing within the same session. Every action is time-stamped and protocol-locked, with audit logs designed to support 21 CFR Part 11 documentation requirements.

The Antibody Cocktailing Wizard and Workflow Wizard have been validated at the Human Immune Monitoring Center at Stanford University and the Marasco Laboratory at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute - two programs that run high-parameter panels at scale, where preparation consistency is operational rather than aspirational.

“Standardizing high-parameter flow cytometry workflows has been a persistent challenge in research immune monitoring,” said Dr. Holden Maecker, Director of the Human Immune Monitoring Center (HIMC) at Stanford University and Scientific Advisor to Curiox Biosciences.“The Workflow Wizard addresses this directly: our team can load an existing staining and washing protocol as a table, and the Pluto Workstation executes every step without manual intervention. That combination of immediate usability and run-to-run reproducibility is what makes it a serious tool for high-throughput immune monitoring environments.”

"In antibody discovery and B-cell profiling, even small differences in preparation can influence rare clone detection and downstream interpretation. C-FREETM Antibody Cocktailing Wizard standardizes cocktail preparation and workflow execution at a critical pre-analytical stage, increasing confidence that observed differences reflect biology rather than handling variability." - Wayne A. Marasco, MD, PhD Professor of Medicine, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute / Harvard Medical School

When the same SOP executes identically on every Pluto across an organization, harmonization becomes a deployment property rather than an aspiration - and provides the upstream data consistency that AI/ML cytometry pipelines depend on. The NIST Flow Cytometry Standards Consortium, extended through 2029, has named“AI-ready reference datasets” an explicit working-group priority.

Namyong Kim, CEO of Curiox Biosystems, said:“The industry is moving toward AI-driven cytometry, but those advances depend on consistent upstream biology. By letting laboratories run their existing SOPs directly through the Pluto Workstation: without programming, without requiring expert interpretation at every run. What we are building at Curiox is not simply workflow automation - it is the foundation that accelerates the future of cell biology research.”

Both Wizards are available now on Pluto Workstation LT, MT, and HT. Existing customers gain both Wizards through a remote software update - no new hardware. See the live demonstration at CYTO 2026 (West Palm Beach, June 6–10).

About Curiox Biosystems

Curiox Biosystems is a life science technology company developing automated, centrifuge-free cell sample preparation for modern immunology, ensuring the upstream sample consistency required for high-quality flow cytometry data and downstream AI/ML analysis. The C-FREETM platform combines precise fluid control with SOP-driven software to automate antibody cocktailing, staining, and washing in a single workflow - reducing preparation variability without scripting or centrifugation. Curiox products include the Pluto Workstation family (LT, MT, HT), Pluto ALPHA, Pluto Code, and the C-FREETM Antibody Cocktailing Wizard and Workflow Wizard - delivering software-defined automation across benchtop, integrated, and third-party liquid-handling environments for flow cytometry, immunology, and cell-based research applications worldwide. C-FREETM is a registered U.S. trademark.

Media Contact

Melvin Lye, MBA, BCMAS | Curiox Biosystems |... | +1 781-241-7265 |