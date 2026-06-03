Vita Coco And U.S. Soccer Foundation Expand Partnership To Create Safe Places To Play For Youth In Dallas And Denver

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Year Two of the Partnership Celebrates New Mini-Pitches at Tom C. Gooch Elementary School and Trevista at Horace Mann, Increasing Access to Play for Underserved Communities

NEW YORK, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vita Coco ®, America's leading coconut water brand, and the U.S. Soccer Foundation are continuing their partnership for a second year, expanding access to youth sports through the construction and launch of two new mini-pitches at Tom C. Gooch Elementary School in Dallas, Texas, and Trevista at Horace Mann in Denver, Colorado.

The creation of new mini-pitches is a key part of the U.S. Soccer Foundation's mission to ensure every child has access to safe places to play, regardless of zip code. These hard-court surfaces serve as hubs for youth development, helping kids build confidence, develop teamwork and leadership skills, and form healthy habits both on and off the field.

Vita Coco is committed to fueling play with products that are better for the people and planet, and continues to support programs that help communities thrive. With 3.5x the electrolytes vs. the leading sports drink*, Vita Coco helps fuel movement on and off the field.

“Mini-pitches are more than places to play,” said Ed Foster-Simeon, President & CEO, U.S. Soccer Foundation.“They are catalysts for opportunity. When young people have a safe space to show up, try new things, and feel part of a community, it expands what they believe is possible for themselves. We are grateful to continue our work with Vita Coco to bring these opportunities to more kids and to ensure that every child, no matter their zip code, has access to the benefits and joy that come from the game.”

In the second year of the partnership, Vita Coco is supporting the construction and launch of both mini-pitches, building on its shared commitment with the U.S. Soccer Foundation to create more opportunities for kids to play, grow, and thrive through soccer.

“At Vita Coco, our desire to do better goes beyond our product, and we believe that every kid deserves the chance to play safely in their own backyard,” said Vita Coco co-founder and executive chairman, Mike Kirban.“I'm proud of our continued partnership with the U.S. Soccer Foundation and being able to co-create spaces where young people can build confidence, stay active, and experience the joy that comes from simply having a great place to play.”

Together with school leaders, local families, and community partners, Vita Coco and the U.S. Soccer Foundation hosted a community launch event in Dallas, with additional celebration planned in Denver. The events include soccer scrimmages, lawn games, food, and a special appearance from professional soccer player and Vita Coco partner, Weston McKennie, who shared video messages of encouragement with youth participating.

“Growing up in Texas, soccer played a huge role in my life,” said Weston McKennie.“This field is about more than just soccer. It's about building confidence, building friendships, being part of a community, and it's a place where kids can show up, have fun, and feel like they belong. I'm excited to see what this field might mean for both the kids and the community.”

Together, Vita Coco and the U.S. Soccer Foundation remain committed to building stronger communities through play, ensuring more kids have access to the support and safe spaces they need to succeed.

For additional information about Vita Coco, please visit vitacoco and follow the brand on Instagram, TikTok, X and Facebook.

*Vita Coco Original Coconut Water has 1149mg of electrolytes per 500ml; leading sports drink has ~292mg of electrolytes per 500ml

About The Vita Coco Company

The Vita Coco Company is a family of brands on a mission to reimagine what's possible when brands deliver healthy, nutritious, and great-tasting products that are better for consumers and better for the world. This includes its flagship coconut water brand Vita Coco and protein-infused water PWR LIFT. The Company was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran and is a public benefit corporation and Certified B Corporation. Vita Coco, the principal brand within the Company's portfolio, is the leading coconut water brand in the U.S. With electrolytes, nutrients, and vitamins, coconut water has become a top beverage choice among consumers after a workout, in smoothies, as a cocktail mixer, after a night out, and more.

About the U.S. Soccer Foundation

As the national leader for sports-based youth development in under-resourced areas, the U.S. Soccer Foundation is on a mission to let soccer do what it does: change absolutely everything. Founded as a legacy of the 1994 FIFA World Cup, the Foundation provides underserved communities with access to innovative play spaces and evidence-based soccer programs that instill hope, foster well-being, and help youth achieve their fullest potential. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Soccer Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

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