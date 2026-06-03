Intermedia Launches Cloud Calling For UNIVERGE BLUE With KDDI, Significantly Expanding Nationwide Ucaas Availability In Japan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New capability enables multi-site Japanese numbering without external equipment, making full-cloud communications easier to deploy nationwide

TOKYO, JAPAN, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intermedia Intelligent Communications, a leading global provider of AI-powered cloud communications, collaboration and customer engagement solutions, announced the general availability of Cloud Calling for UNIVERGE BLUE, a new cloud voice service that directly connects KDDI's voice with NEC's UNIVERGE BLUE, powered by Intermedia. This solution enables organizations to use KDDI-provided telephone numbers across multiple locations nationwide in Japan without installing customer-premises voice equipment.

Connectivity to Cloud Calling for UNIVERGE BLUE is the result of coordinated work across three organizations: KDDI and NEC define the commercial service offering, while KDDI and Intermedia establish cloud PBX interconnection to KDDI's voice services. Together, these three companies align on operational and support terms to deliver a seamless customer experience.

With this capability, NEC and Intermedia are now among a select group of providers working with KDDI, Japan's second-largest telecommunications company, to provide cloud voice connectivity across the country – and they are the first in this group with a strong focus on serving small and medium-sized businesses.

Barriers That Historically Slowed Cloud Adoption

Despite strong demand for cloud communications, full-cloud Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) deployments in Japan have historically been constrained by number porting regulations and carrier connection models that restricted multi-site voice deployments across prefectures.

As a result, many organizations in Japan have continued to rely on traditional on-premises PBX systems with limited mobility and collaboration capabilities. To help customers modernize without requiring a full infrastructure replacement, Intermedia introduced its patented Bridge model, a unique hybrid solution that connects existing PBX systems with Intermedia's cloud platform. This allowed organizations to add modern capabilities such as mobile and desktop clients, video meetings, and collaboration while creating a practical path toward future cloud adoption.

Cloud Calling for UNIVERGE BLUE from KDDI Removes the Constraint

The integration allows organizations using UNIVERGE BLUE CONNECT to activate and manage KDDI-provided telephone numbers directly within Intermedia's cloud platform through a dedicated peering connection – making nationwide, multi-site deployments far simpler to implement and operate.

By providing nationwide carrier connectivity through KDDI, Cloud Calling removes a key constraint that previously limited full-cloud communications deployments across Japan, now making large-scale migration from legacy PBX systems to cloud platforms far more practical.

“Cloud Calling for UNIVERGE BLUE represents a major step forward for our UCaaS capabilities in Japan,” said Makoto Omi, Japan Country President at Intermedia.“By removing the multi-site and operational barriers that have historically slowed cloud adoption, we can now deliver a scalable, fully cloud-based communications solution to customers nationwide – all thanks to our strong partnership with KDDI and NEC.”

A Large Opportunity for Cloud Migration

In Japan, Intermedia works with NEC and its partners to deliver UNIVERGE BLUE CONNECT. NEC's installed base includes millions of on-premises PBX seats across Japan, representing one of the largest opportunities for business communications migration to the cloud in the Japanese market.

UNIVERGE BLUE CONNECT combines business phone, video meetings, messaging, collaboration tools and contact center capabilities with integrated archiving and AI-powered tools that generate conversation transcripts and summaries, surface opportunity insights and provide real-time assistance.

Through Cloud Calling with KDDI, organizations can deploy UNIVERGE BLUE CONNECT across multiple locations nationwide while using KDDI-provided telephone numbers, supporting full-cloud communications environments that were previously difficult to achieve.

Intermedia's platform also allows organizations to extend these capabilities into Microsoft Teams, giving businesses the ability to add enterprise-grade voice capabilities and compliant archiving directly within the Teams environment while supporting both Microsoft Teams-based calling and UNIVERGE BLUE CONNECT deployments powered by Intermedia.

How the Service Works

Cloud Calling for UNIVERGE BLUE connects the strengths of three organizations:



NEC and its partners sell UNIVERGE BLUE CONNECT cloud communications licenses powered by Intermedia

KDDI provides telephone numbers and calling services directly to customers Intermedia activates and manages those numbers within its cloud platform through a dedicated peering connection

This structure allows organizations to deploy cloud communications across multiple locations nationwide while keeping numbering and voice services with a domestic carrier.

With nationwide carrier connectivity now available through KDDI, organizations have a clearer path to transition from legacy PBX systems to modern cloud communications platforms while continuing to work with NEC and its partners.

For more information on the GA of Cloud Calling for UNIVERGE BLUE in Japan visit:



About Intermedia Intelligent Communications

Intermedia Intelligent Communications helps more than 150,000 business customers connect better, from wherever, through our AI-powered platform that includes voice, video conferencing, chat, SMS (where available), contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of intelligent communications and collaboration solutions, including our flagship product, Intermedia Unite®, all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, and one intuitive point of administrative control, and having been certified by J.D. Power nine times for excellence in assisted technical support, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free ExperienceTM that includes financially backed 99.999% uptime SLAs.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,500 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORETM) model – which enables partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships – as well as Advisor models.

For more information about Intermedia, visit .

CONTACT: Mariel Santos Intermedia Intelligent Communications 833.370.1906...