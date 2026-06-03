MARTAC Announces Opening Of Innovation Center West In San Diego, California

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Maritime Tactical Systems, Inc. (MARTAC), a leading provider of fully autonomous unmanned surface vessels (USVs), today announced the opening of the MARTAC Innovation Center West in San Diego, California. The new facility marks a significant milestone in the company's strategic expansion, strengthening its ability to serve defense, security and commercial customers across the West Coast and Pacific regions.

The MARTAC Innovation Center West will serve as a hub for research, development, testing and customer engagement, complementing MARTAC's headquarters in Melbourne, Florida. San Diego's deep ties to the U.S. Navy, its thriving defense technology ecosystem and its access to open-water testing environments make it the ideal location for MARTAC's next phase of growth.

“The opening of our Innovation Center West represents a pivotal step in MARTAC's growth strategy,” said Jim Harvey, Chief Technology Officer of MARTAC.“San Diego is home to the largest concentration of naval assets in the world and an unmatched community of defense innovators. Establishing this facility allows us to work more closely with our customers, accelerate development timelines, and expand the reach of our autonomous maritime solutions.”

The new center will support a range of activities, including advanced engineering and systems integration, live-water demonstrations of MARTAC's autonomous vessels, customer training and mission planning and collaborative development with defense and industry partners. The facility is expected to create new jobs in the San Diego area and further cement MARTAC's position as a leader in the rapidly growing unmanned maritime systems market.

MARTAC's facility expansion comes at a time of accelerating demand for autonomous maritime capabilities. The U.S. Navy has outlined plans to significantly grow its fleet to include a substantial number of uncrewed vessels, and MARTAC's combat-proven platforms-including the MANTASTM T-series and Devil RayTM-are already in operational deployment supporting fleet operations worldwide.

“Our customers are telling us they need more capacity, faster delivery and closer collaboration,” Tony Smeraglinolo, CEO added.“The Innovation Center West answers all three. It positions MARTAC to scale alongside the growing demand for autonomous maritime systems and ensures we remain at the forefront of this critical national security capability.”

About MARTAC

MARTAC is a global leader in Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) solutions, delivering high-performance, modular and operationally-proven autonomous systems to military, security, commercial and scientific customers. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, MARTAC has a proven track record with thousands of hours operating in diverse conditions. MARTAC's innovative fleet-including the MANTASTM X-Class and Devil RayTM Expeditionary Class platforms-sets the industry bar for USV endurance, reliability and operational control – combining unprecedented stability, speed and range of coverage that meet real-world mission demands. For more information, visit .