Odisha Police Tighten Security For BRICS DRR Meet In Puri

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, June 3 (IANS) Odisha Police has put in place elaborate security arrangements to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the second BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Working Group Meeting in Puri, beginning Wednesday.

The prestigious international event, being held from June 3 to 5, has brought together delegates and representatives from BRICS member and partner nations, making it one of the most significant global engagements hosted in Odisha.

Director General of Police (DGP) Odisha, Y.B. Khurania, on Tuesday visited the coastal town and conducted a comprehensive review of the security arrangements.

During his visit, the DGP inspected the conference venue, accommodation facilities, designated movement routes, and other critical locations associated with the event. He held detailed discussions with senior police officers and district administration officials and issued necessary directions to ensure foolproof security, seamless coordination, and effective contingency preparedness.

According to an official statement, Odisha Police has deployed 10 platoons of armed police force, supported by four Additional Superintendents of Police, six Deputy Superintendents of Police, eight Inspectors-in-Charge, and 45 Sub-Inspectors, besides a substantial number of other officers and personnel from district police, intelligence units, traffic police, marine police, special operations teams, and emergency response units.

The deployment has been strategically planned to provide round-the-clock security at the conference venue, delegates' accommodation sites, transit routes, important public places, and other sensitive locations.

A multi-layered security framework has been established, featuring strict access controls, comprehensive anti-sabotage checks, regular area domination exercises, and continuous surveillance. Security personnel have been deployed at all entry and exit points, while advanced screening procedures are being implemented to regulate access to secured zones.

CCTV monitoring, intelligence-based monitoring, and technical surveillance measures are being undertaken to maintain real-time situational awareness and ensure immediate response to any security concern. Special route security arrangements have been put in place for the movement of delegates and dignitaries.

All designated routes are being regularly sanitised and monitored by police teams. Escort vehicles, Quick Reaction Teams, and emergency response units have been positioned at strategic locations to facilitate secure and uninterrupted movement. Traffic management plans have also been implemented to ensure smooth vehicular flow while minimising inconvenience to residents, pilgrims, and tourists visiting the holy city.

Given Puri's strategic coastal location, additional coastal and maritime security measures have been put in place. The Coastal Security Wing and Marine Police are conducting intensified patrolling along the coastline and vulnerable coastal stretches. Surveillance activities have been enhanced to prevent any potential threat through sea routes, and close coordination is being maintained with relevant maritime agencies.

Odisha Police has also strengthened coordination with central intelligence agencies, district administration, fire services, health authorities, disaster response teams, and other stakeholder departments. Emergency preparedness mechanisms, including medical assistance, fire safety arrangements, communication systems, and contingency response protocols, have been put in place to ensure swift action in the event of any emergency.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP (Central Range) Satyajit Naik said Odisha Police remains fully committed to ensuring a safe, secure, and professionally managed environment for all delegates and participants. He added that comprehensive planning, meticulous coordination, and adequate deployment of manpower and resources have been undertaken to ensure the successful and incident-free conduct of the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group Meeting at Puri.