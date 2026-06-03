Oledworks' Atala Technology Powers Audi Q4 E-Tron Digital OLED Rear Lights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OLEDWorks, the global leader in high-performance, multi-stack organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology, today announced that it is supplying Atala OLED panels for the digital OLED rear lights of the Audi Q4 e-tron, Audi's compact all-electric SUV.

The Audi Q4 e-tron represents a key step in Audi's electrification strategy, combining progressive design, advanced digital technologies, and sustainable mobility. Integral to this design language is Audi's lighting philosophy, which uses light not only as a functional safety feature, but also as a defining customer experience. The digital OLED rearlights of the Audi Q4 e-tron reflect this approach through their distinct light signature and refined, highly uniform illumination.

OLEDWorks delivers Atala Digital OLED technology that supports Audi's vision for precise rear illumination with a high degree of visual homogeneity and design freedom. OLED panel technology enables thin, lightweight lighting modules that do not require traditional reflectors or complex optics, allowing Audi designers to create clean, sophisticated rear lamp designs consistent with the Q4 e-tron's modern aesthetic.

“OLED lighting plays an important role in enabling Audi's personalization with the well-known digital light signatures,” said David DeJoy, CEO of OLEDWorks.“With Atala Digital OLED technology integrated into the Audi Q4 e-tron, OLEDWorks is proud to support Audi's commitment to innovation, safety, and distinctive design in the electric vehicle segment.”

The Audi Q4 e-tron features advanced lighting functions that contribute to both safety and usability, including clear signatures and excellent visibility in a wide range of driving conditions. OLED technology's reinforcing Audi's premium design language and attention to detail.

In the Q4 e-tron, Audi continues its leadership in lighting technology, leveraging digitalization and advanced lighting functions to enhance exterior appearance especially by night. OLEDWorks' Atala Digital OLED technology complements this approach by providing robust, automotive-qualified OLED panels designed for series production and long-term performance.

About OLEDWorks

OLEDWorks is the global leader in the development and production of automotive qualified organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology. Its Atala product line offers the brightest, most reliable, and longest lasting automotive OLED lighting on the road today. Meticulously crafted to meet the needs of automotive designers and engineers, Atala enables unparalleled design freedom with ultra-thin, flexible, and highly segmented OLED lighting.

OLEDWorks' lighting solutions combine American and German innovation and engineering to meet and exceed automotive industry standards. Founded in 2010, OLEDWorks is headquartered in Rochester, NY, and has a prestigious manufacturing facility in Aachen, Germany. OLEDWorks' state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is IATF 16949 and ISO 9001, 14001, 45001 certified with full traceability via a factory MES system.

To learn more about OLEDWorks technology, visit .

About Audi

With intelligent and electrified products, Audi is driving transformation and playing a decisive role in shaping the future of mobility.

The premium automotive manufacturer operates in more than 100 markets worldwide and manages a global production network comprising 21 sites across 12 countries. Guided by its promise of“Vorsprung durch Technik” (“Advancement through Technology”), more than 88,000 employees within the Audi Group are working to create the mobility of tomorrow.

With the values of courage, passion, responsibility, and trust, they are redefining over 100 years of automotive tradition for the future. In 2026, Audi will enter Formula 1 with its own team for the first time, further underscoring its motorsport DNA.

In addition to the Audi brand, the Audi Group includes the sports car manufacturer Lamborghini, the luxury brand Bentley, and the motorcycle manufacturer Ducati.

Director, Global Marketing

Katie Miller

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

To learn more about Atala OLED technology, visit