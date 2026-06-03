UAV Corp Expecting An Exciting 2026-Drone Airship Moving To Company Owned Airport

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Skyborne Technology, a UAV Corp company forms a Partnership with WAIVTEC, a First Developer of AI Powered Wide Area Surveillance System

UAV Corp & Xeriant move forward on Developing New Nanotechnology for Drones & Airship Technology

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. and PORT ST. JOE, Fla., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UAV Corp (OTC: UMAV) announced today that its subsidiary, Skyborne Technology, is making final preparations at its company owned airport for upcoming“weight balance analysis and flight tests.” New ground tie down stakes (24) are being integrated for flight operations, followed by scheduling of the weight balance analysis targeted for June 2026. Final subsystems of the drone DART SA 70-12 airship which include the flight deck, outer envelope, inner envelope and power plants for integration and assembly are to be delivered the week of June 7, 2026 through June 19, 2026. The airship pilot(s) issues have been resolved as we prepare for upcoming flight tests.

Partnership with WAIVTEC

Skyborne Technology, a UAV Company is proud to announce a partnership with WAITEC, a game changing AI powered wide area surveillance system that can monitor and record an area the size of a small city. This technology when incorporated on a Skyborne Technology persistent platform can provide 24/7 reverse and fast forward video capability to an unlimited number of users all looking at different parts of the area at the same time. The WAIVTEC system is projected to be integrated on upcoming Skyborne test flights later this year.

UAV Corp and Xeriant (OTC:XERI)

UAV Corp and Xeriant have committed to combine efforts to develop and test unique nano-technologies to strengthen both company's portfolio while increasing each company's individual shareholder value. The companies are also in initial discussions to investigate the upside of a possible merger somewhere in the future. Skyborne Technology, a UAV Corp company is targeting successful near-term test flights to close out potential current sales that are in the pipeline that potentially exceed well over $2 Billion. Integrating Xeriant's technology into Skyborne's aerial platforms to develop advanced fabrics and hard structures could be a groundbreaking to the aerospace industry for both terrestrial or space-based applications.

About UAV Corp.

UAV Corp. (OTC: UMAV) is a Wyoming-based innovator in advanced aerial systems, delivering cutting-edge solutions for defense, logistics, and emergency response. With a focus on growth and technological leadership, UAV Corp. is committed to creating shareholder value and pursuing a Nasdaq uplisting.

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