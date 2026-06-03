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TSX Smashes 35K Mark
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Futures tracking Canada's blue-chip stocks were nearly flat on Wednesday as renewed hostilities in the Middle East dampened hopes for a peace deal and hurt global risk sentiment.
The TSX Composite Index rocketed 434.57 points, or 1.3%, to close Tuesday at 35,169.46, surpassing the 35,000 mark for the first time as higher commodity prices boosted resource sector shares.
June futures popped 1.1% Wednesday.
The Canadian dollar dipped 0.5 cents to 72.18 cents U.S.
Meanwhile, Shopify said on Tuesday its board had approved an additional $3-billion share buyback program, bringing the Canadian e-commerce company's total repurchase authorization to $5 billion.
Canada had a positive meeting with the U.S. on the review of their free trade deal, Federal Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc, said in Washington on Tuesday, but declined to provide many details.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange grabbed 7.92 points, or 0.8%, Tuesday to 1,033.10
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. stock futures were little changed Wednesday after all three major indexes closed at fresh records during the regular session.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials gave back 148 points, or 0.3%, to 51,252.
Futures for the S&P 500 dipped 6.25 points, or 0.1%, to 7,617.50.
Futures for the NASDAQ Composite were boosted 58.5 points, or 0.2%, to 30,771.25.
Late Tuesday, the Kuwait army said in a social media post that air defense systems were“intercepting hostile targets.” U.S. Central Command later said that American forces defeated Iranian ballistic missiles and drones, and they also carried out“self-defense strikes” on Qeshm Island“in response to attempted attacks by Iran across the Middle East.”
President Donald Trump also said Iran agreed to not having nuclear weapons, but added“they can change their mind.”
The major averages notched new record closes on Tuesday. The broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.13% to end above 7,600 for the first time ever, while the Dow added 228.91 points, or 0.45%.
The NASDAQ eked out a gain of 0.03%.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 sprang up 2.5% Wednesday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng fell 1.6%.
Oil prices traveled higher $1.94 to $95.70 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices fell $29.10 to $4,490.80 U.S an ounce.
Futures tracking Canada's blue-chip stocks were nearly flat on Wednesday as renewed hostilities in the Middle East dampened hopes for a peace deal and hurt global risk sentiment.
The TSX Composite Index rocketed 434.57 points, or 1.3%, to close Tuesday at 35,169.46, surpassing the 35,000 mark for the first time as higher commodity prices boosted resource sector shares.
June futures popped 1.1% Wednesday.
The Canadian dollar dipped 0.5 cents to 72.18 cents U.S.
Meanwhile, Shopify said on Tuesday its board had approved an additional $3-billion share buyback program, bringing the Canadian e-commerce company's total repurchase authorization to $5 billion.
Canada had a positive meeting with the U.S. on the review of their free trade deal, Federal Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc, said in Washington on Tuesday, but declined to provide many details.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange grabbed 7.92 points, or 0.8%, Tuesday to 1,033.10
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. stock futures were little changed Wednesday after all three major indexes closed at fresh records during the regular session.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials gave back 148 points, or 0.3%, to 51,252.
Futures for the S&P 500 dipped 6.25 points, or 0.1%, to 7,617.50.
Futures for the NASDAQ Composite were boosted 58.5 points, or 0.2%, to 30,771.25.
Late Tuesday, the Kuwait army said in a social media post that air defense systems were“intercepting hostile targets.” U.S. Central Command later said that American forces defeated Iranian ballistic missiles and drones, and they also carried out“self-defense strikes” on Qeshm Island“in response to attempted attacks by Iran across the Middle East.”
President Donald Trump also said Iran agreed to not having nuclear weapons, but added“they can change their mind.”
The major averages notched new record closes on Tuesday. The broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.13% to end above 7,600 for the first time ever, while the Dow added 228.91 points, or 0.45%.
The NASDAQ eked out a gain of 0.03%.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 sprang up 2.5% Wednesday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng fell 1.6%.
Oil prices traveled higher $1.94 to $95.70 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices fell $29.10 to $4,490.80 U.S an ounce.
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