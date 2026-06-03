Jan Vollert

Lecturer, Bioinformatics, University of Exeter

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I am a chronic pain researcher from Germany, where I did my PhD in neurophysiology at the University of Heidelberg. After six years at Imperial College, I have joined the University of Exeter as a Lecturer in October 2023.

My background is in data science and statistics, and I collaborate with clinicians across the UK and Europe to analyze multifaceted datasets searching for predictors of developing chronic pain (for example after surgery) and predicting response to treatment to enable personalized pain medicine.

–present Lecturer, University of Exeter

Experience