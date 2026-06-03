ANAS Launches Digital Academy For Advanced Research And Innovation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan has placed strong emphasis on advancing digital transformation and integrating modern technologies into all areas of governance and scientific research.

This strategic direction has also extended to the country's leading academic institutions, where digital innovation is becoming an important priority.

In his regard, the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) continues to expand its technological capabilities in line with national development goals, AzerNEWS reports.

The next issue discussed at the meeting of the ANAS Presidium was the establishment of the Digital Academy, Artificial Intelligence and Electronic Services Center on the basis of the Digital Academy, Artificial Intelligence and Electronic Services Department of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Academician Isa Habibbayli, emphasized that in January 2023, the Electronic Academy Department was established in the Presidium. Accordingly, Electronic Services Departments were established in scientific institutions and organizations of ANAS, and many successes were achieved in the direction of digitalization, application of artificial intelligence technologies, and expansion of electronic services.

Proceeding from the "Digital Development Concept in the Republic of Azerbaijan" approved by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated January 16, 2025 and the "Artificial Intelligence Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025–2028" approved by the Order of the Head of State dated March 19, 2025, the name of the Electronic Academy department was changed to the Digital Academy, Artificial Intelligence and Electronic Services in September 2025. Academician Isa Habibbayli also said that the Digital Science and Artificial Intelligence departments were created on the basis of the Electronic Services departments in the scientific institutions and organizations of ANAS, scientific divisions and centers located in the regions.

The ANAS President noted that the state-level measures implemented in the field of digital transformation in our country, as well as the priorities set in strategic directions such as artificial intelligence, digitalization, electronic governance and cybersecurity, necessitated the formation of more conceptually modern approaches in the scientific activities of the Academy.

For this purpose, in order to coordinate the activities carried out in the field of digitalization, artificial intelligence and electronic services at the Academy on a single strategic basis, systematically coordinate the activities of relevant structural units established in scientific institutions and organizations, develop digital infrastructure and increase the efficiency of the work done in this direction, it has become necessary to establish a Digital Academy, Artificial Intelligence and Electronic Services Center on the basis of the Digital Academy, Artificial Intelligence and Electronic Services Department of the Presidium of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

Taking into account the above, by the decision of the ANAS Presidium, a Digital Academy, Artificial Intelligence and Electronic Services Center was established on the basis of the said department.