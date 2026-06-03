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Kazakhstan And Cyprus Seal Landmark Multisector Cooperation Deals

Kazakhstan And Cyprus Seal Landmark Multisector Cooperation Deals


2026-06-03 08:05:21
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Kazakhstan and Cyprus signed a series of interagency agreements aimed at broadening bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors, following talks between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

In the presence of the two heads of state, representatives of the official delegations exchanged five documents encompassing collaboration in the areas of digital development, culture, education, sports, and commercial relations.

Among the signed documents was a Memorandum of Understanding between Kazakhstan's Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development and Cyprus' Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation, and Digital Policy, focusing on cooperation in information and communication technologies, e-government, space initiatives, and cybersecurity.

Additionally, a memorandum on cultural cooperation was concluded between Kazakhstan's Ministry of Culture and Information and Cyprus's Deputy Ministry of Culture.

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