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Supertails Takes Its Fifth Birthday To The Streets With 'Gully Gully Birthday Bash 2.0' In Bengaluru
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 3rd June, 2026: Supertails, India's leading integrated pet care platform, marked its fifth anniversary not at a gala, but in a gully. True to its anniversary campaign through "Cake Katega, Sabme Batega" the brand launched Gully Gully Birthday Bash 2.0 (GGBB 2.0) campaign, travelling across Bengaluru in a fully branded birthday truck carrying a giant 70 kg, handcrafted, pet-safe birthday cake. The activation made multiple stops at community feeding spots across the city, where community dogs and the people who care for them became the guests of honour. On-platform, the occasion comes alive through Supertails' Big Birthday Sale, its biggest annual sale.
Last year, Supertails marked its fourth birthday by donating 1,000 kgs of dog food to street dogs across Delhi, Dehradun and Bengaluru through its 'Feed a Streetie' campaign. GGBB 2.0 is the next chapter.
As Supertails marks five years of building in India's evolving pet care category, the milestone also reflects the company's growth from a Bengaluru startup into one of India's most trusted omnichannel pet care platforms. What began with 100 brands and 5,000 products has grown to over 30,000 products across 800+ brands today, with deliveries live across all major pincodes and 30-minute quick commerce operational in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi. The platform's app user base has crossed 3 million, growing over five times in the last 24 months, while its healthcare footprint now includes 9 veterinary clinics in Bengaluru and a nationwide network of 100+ vets. Backed by $57 million raised across seven funding rounds, including a $30 million Series C in February 2026, the company's growth reflects the increasing shift from pet ownership to more conscious, care-led pet parenting in India.
Marking this milestone, Supertails chose to celebrate its fifth anniversary through Gully Gully Birthday Bash 2.0 (GGBB 2.0), a city-wide initiative rooted in community care. At the centre of the activation was a custom birthday cake by Doggy Bakery, Bengaluru's specialist pet patisserie, baked to be 100% pet-safe and nutritionally appropriate for dogs, and portioned for distribution across multiple stops across the city. Through the initiative, Supertails aimed to celebrate not just the occasion, but also the larger idea that care extends beyond homes and ownership.
"Five years ago, we started Supertails because we believed pets deserved better care. But somewhere along the way, the community dogs, and the quiet, selfless people feeding them every day, reminded us that care doesn't stop at someone's front door. We didn't want a gala. We wanted every pet, every community animal to feel like they were a part of this occasion,." said Vineet Khanna, Co-founder, Supertails
At the heart of the activation were feeders from Bengaluru, not brand ambassadors, but Bengaluru's boots-on-ground animal lovers and feeders, who have spent years turning up for streeties that most of the city walks past.
Five candles. One cake cut across a hundred gullies. That is what Supertails' 'Cake Katega, Sabme Batega' looked like on the ground - and for the company, there was no more honest way to mark five years.
Last year, Supertails marked its fourth birthday by donating 1,000 kgs of dog food to street dogs across Delhi, Dehradun and Bengaluru through its 'Feed a Streetie' campaign. GGBB 2.0 is the next chapter.
As Supertails marks five years of building in India's evolving pet care category, the milestone also reflects the company's growth from a Bengaluru startup into one of India's most trusted omnichannel pet care platforms. What began with 100 brands and 5,000 products has grown to over 30,000 products across 800+ brands today, with deliveries live across all major pincodes and 30-minute quick commerce operational in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi. The platform's app user base has crossed 3 million, growing over five times in the last 24 months, while its healthcare footprint now includes 9 veterinary clinics in Bengaluru and a nationwide network of 100+ vets. Backed by $57 million raised across seven funding rounds, including a $30 million Series C in February 2026, the company's growth reflects the increasing shift from pet ownership to more conscious, care-led pet parenting in India.
Marking this milestone, Supertails chose to celebrate its fifth anniversary through Gully Gully Birthday Bash 2.0 (GGBB 2.0), a city-wide initiative rooted in community care. At the centre of the activation was a custom birthday cake by Doggy Bakery, Bengaluru's specialist pet patisserie, baked to be 100% pet-safe and nutritionally appropriate for dogs, and portioned for distribution across multiple stops across the city. Through the initiative, Supertails aimed to celebrate not just the occasion, but also the larger idea that care extends beyond homes and ownership.
"Five years ago, we started Supertails because we believed pets deserved better care. But somewhere along the way, the community dogs, and the quiet, selfless people feeding them every day, reminded us that care doesn't stop at someone's front door. We didn't want a gala. We wanted every pet, every community animal to feel like they were a part of this occasion,." said Vineet Khanna, Co-founder, Supertails
At the heart of the activation were feeders from Bengaluru, not brand ambassadors, but Bengaluru's boots-on-ground animal lovers and feeders, who have spent years turning up for streeties that most of the city walks past.
Five candles. One cake cut across a hundred gullies. That is what Supertails' 'Cake Katega, Sabme Batega' looked like on the ground - and for the company, there was no more honest way to mark five years.
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