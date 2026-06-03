WTW Receives DFSA Licence Approval To Operate Investment Business In Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Regulatory milestone enables WTW to provide regulated investment advisory services and arrange access to fund solutions in and from the DIFC, as the firm accelerates its regional growth strategy

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced that it has received approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) for a licence to operate as WTW Investments (DIFC) Limited within Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

The approval marks a significant milestone in WTW's strategic expansion across the Middle East and represents a fundamental shift in how the firm can engage with clients and prospects in the region. For the first time, WTW will be able to proactively arrange access to its full suite of regulated investment capabilities in and from DIFC – transitioning to a locally anchored, scalable platform with direct access to some of the world's most dynamic and fast-growing investment markets.

The DFSA licence positions WTW to proactively offer investment advisory services and arrange access to fund solutions in and from DIFC, opening access to a diverse and expanding range of market segments. These include wealth management, family offices, end-of-service benefits and auto-enrolment – areas experiencing significant growth as the region's financial landscape continues to mature and professionalise.

The announcement builds on a strong foundation for WTW in the region. Even ahead of securing local licensing, WTW Investments has had an established business in the Middle East, delivering strategic advisory work to some of the largest sovereign wealth funds and public pension plans in the region. It has also supported United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia headquartered global employers with fully integrated International Pension and Savings Plan (IPP/ISP) capabilities spanning strategic investment asset allocation advice, outsourcing and employee experience.

Diya Luke, Global Head of Investments at WTW, said:

“This Licence approval is a landmark moment for WTW. We have long recognised the extraordinary depth of opportunity across the Middle East, and we have been building deliberately towards this point – establishing trusted relationships with some of the region's most sophisticated asset owners and delivering outcomes that speak for themselves. With the DFSA licence now in place we can fully engage the market with wealth managers, family offices and institutional clients who increasingly require the calibre of thinking and innovation that WTW is known for.”

His Excellency Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer at the Dubai International Financial Centre Authority said:

“WTW Investments' decision to establish its regional presence in DIFC reflects Dubai's position as a preferred destination for global wealth and asset management firms. DIFC is home to the region's largest and most established ecosystem of wealth and asset management companies, providing firms with direct access to regional growth opportunities, capital and clients.

“With more than USD 3.6trn in assets under advisory and USD 187bn in assets under management, WTW Investments brings significant global expertise in investment advisory and institutional consulting to the DIFC community. We look forward to supporting the firm as it grows its business from Dubai.”

The Middle East has been identified as a strategic growth priority for WTW, with the firm committed to deepening its investment in the region's talent, infrastructure and client partnerships. The licence reinforces that commitment with formal regulatory standing, giving existing and prospective clients greater confidence in WTW's long-term presence and operational permanence in DIFC.

Dr Ahmad Waarie, Director of WTW Investments (DIFC) and Head of MENA at WTW, said:

“DIFC provides a world‐class regulatory and business environment and the DFSA Licence represents a pivotal step in our regional journey. The Middle East is not simply a growth opportunity for WTW, it is a strategic priority and one we are approaching with the full weight of our global capabilities and local knowledge.

“Our clients in the region have always valued the rigour and independence that WTW brings to investment decision-making. Now, with an established regulated presence in the DIFC, we can build deeper relationships, expanding the range of services we deliver on the ground, and build long-term relationship with the region's most influential investors and institutions. This is an important step forward and there is much more to come.”

About WTW Investments

WTW's Investments business is focused on creating financial value for end investors through its expertise in risk assessment, strategic asset allocation, fiduciary management and investment manager selection. It has over 900 colleagues worldwide, more than 1,000 investment clients globally, assets under advisory of over US$3.6 trillion and US$187 billion of assets under management.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success-and provide perspective that moves you. Learn more at wtwco.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is the world's most advanced financial centre, shaping the global financial landscape and cementing Dubai's reputation as a leading business destination across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA).

As the region's only financial centre operating at scale across all sectors, DIFC is home to 8,844 active firms. These include 1,052 regulated firms, including over 500 Wealth and Asset Management firms (including 100 hedge funds), 290 banks and capital markets firms, 135 insurance and (re)insurance companies, and 70 brokerage entities. Home to over 1,677 AI, FinTech and innovation firms, DIFC sets the benchmark for financial innovation and is a top four ranked FinTech hub across the world

Underpinned by a trusted, world-class legal and regulatory framework, including the region's most utilised commercial courts, DIFC ensures efficient governance and reinforces Dubai's leadership in the digital economy. Connecting 50,200 professionals, it offers the region's deepest pool of financial talent, serving as the gateway to MEASA for all financial players.

Beyond business, DIFC provides the complete urban experience with world-class lifestyle amenities, establishing it as a highly sought-after destination. The sq. ft. DIFC Zabeel District expansion which provides capacity for over 42,000 companies and a workforce of more than 125,000, DIFC is solidifying Dubai's position as a top four global financial centre. The new District will also include premium Grade A commercial office space, over 1mn allocated to future technologies including the world's largest Innovation Hub and world's first purpose-built AI Campus, an expanded academy, residential buildings, hotels, a conference centre, and a range of retail, dining, and cultural offerings, including the 75,000 square-foot Museum of Digital Art, the region's first museum dedicated to digital art and new technologies.

Anchored in integrity, DIFC is the platform for success, driving the future of finance.

For further information, please visit our website:, or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.

Media contacts

Jamie Kilduff

+44 (0)20 7170 3746

...