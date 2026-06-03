Musical Instrument Market To Reach USD 73.48 Bn By 2031 With Offline Retail Accounting For 61.25% Of Market Size Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The musical instrument market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.46% during 2026–2031, driven by rising interest in music education, increasing adoption of digital and smart instruments, and growing participation in music creation and performance activities. Market growth is further supported by advancements in connected instrument technologies, expanding online music learning platforms, and increasing demand for electronic instruments worldwide.

Hyderabad, India, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Mordor Intelligence, the musical instrument market USD 53.7 billion in 2026 to USD 73.48 billion by 2031 , registering a CAGR of 6.46% during the forecast period (2026-2031).

The report highlights that evolving consumer preferences, increasing participation in music education, the rapid adoption of digital learning platforms, and innovations in smart musical instruments are creating new opportunities across the global musical instrument industry. Market estimates indicate that technology-enabled instruments and expanding online distribution channels are reshaping purchasing behavior while attracting both professional musicians and hobbyists worldwide

Musical Instrument Market Trends Shaping Future Growth

Expanding Institutional Support for Music Education

Growing government support for music education across several countries is creating steady demand for musical instruments in schools and educational programs. As music becomes a more integrated part of academic curricula, educational institutions are increasingly investing in durable and affordable instruments. This trend is encouraging manufacturers to develop products that balance quality, longevity, and cost-effectiveness for the education sector.

Smart Connected Instruments Reshaping the Market

The integration of connected technologies into musical instruments is creating new opportunities for manufacturers beyond traditional product sales. Smart instruments can provide performance tracking, software updates, and personalized learning features through connected platforms. These capabilities enhance the user experience while generating ongoing revenue through digital services, making technology-enabled instruments an increasingly attractive segment of the market.

"The musical instrument market continues to evolve alongside changing consumer engagement with music, digital learning, and creative expression. Mordor Intelligence combines company developments, demand patterns, and regional market activity into a balanced assessment, helping decision-makers evaluate opportunities through a transparent and consistently applied research framework. Says, Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Table of Contents (Partial) Musical Instrument Industry

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Surge in Subscription-Based Remote Music Learning Platforms (North America, Europe)

4.2.2 Chinese Middle-Class Income Growth Accelerating Acoustic Piano Sales

4.2.3 Social-Media-Driven“Bedroom Producer” Culture Boosting MIDI Controller Demand

4.2.4 Government-Backed Music-Education Mandates in Nordics and South Korea

Others

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Scarcity of CITES-Regulated Tonewoods Disrupting High-End Guitar Supply

4.3.2 Import Tariffs on Finished Instruments in Brazil and Argentina

4.3.3 Shift to Software-Only Virtual Instruments Reducing Entry-Level Keyboard Demand

4.3.4 Fragmented After-Sales Networks in Africa Constraining Electronic Drum Adoption

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5. MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 String Instruments

5.1.1.1 Guitars

5.1.1.2 Violins, Violas, Cellos

5.1.1.3 Harps and Others

5.1.2 Wind Instruments

5.1.2.1 Brass

5.1.2.2 Woodwind

5.1.3 Percussion Instruments

5.1.3.1 Acoustic Drums

5.1.3.2 Electronic Drums and Pads

5.1.4 Keyboard Instruments

5.1.4.1 Acoustic Pianos

5.1.4.2 Digital Pianos and Stage Pianos

5.1.4.3 MIDI Controllers and Synthesizers

5.1.5 Electronic Instruments

5.1.5.1 DJ Controllers and Turntables

5.1.5.2 Samplers and Workstations

5.1.6 Accessories

5.1.6.1 Pedals and Effects

5.1.6.2 Strings, Reeds and Sticks

5.1.6.3 Cases and Bags

5.1.7 Other Product Types

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Offline Retail

5.2.1.1 Independent Music Stores

5.2.1.2 Specialty Chains

5.2.2 Online Retail

5.2.2.1 Direct-to-Consumer Brand Stores

5.2.2.2 E-commerce Marketplaces

5.3 By Technology

5.3.1 Acoustic Instruments

5.3.2 Digital Instruments

5.3.3 Hybrid/Smart Instruments

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 South America

5.4.2.1 Brazil

5.4.2.2 Argentina

5.4.2.3 Rest of South America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 France

5.4.3.4 Italy

5.4.3.5 Spain

5.4.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4.1 China

5.4.4.2 Japan

5.4.4.3 South Korea

5.4.4.4 India

5.4.4.5 Australia

5.4.4.6 New Zealand

5.4.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

5.4.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 South Africa

5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Strategic Developments

6.2 Vendor Positioning Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Yamaha Corporation

6.3.2 Fender Musical Instruments Corporation

6.3.3 Gibson Brands Inc.

6.3.4 Roland Corporation

6.3.5 Steinway & Sons

6.3.6 Korg Inc.

6.3.7 Casio Computer Co. Ltd.

6.3.8 Native Instruments

6.3.9 C. F. Martin & Co.

6.3.10 and more

7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

Regional Outlook for the Musical Instrument Market

Asia-Pacific continues to be a key market for musical instruments, supported by a well-established manufacturing ecosystem and growing consumer interest in music learning. Rising disposable incomes and increasing adoption of digital music technologies are creating new opportunities, particularly in emerging markets where connected instruments and learning apps are gaining popularity.

North America remains an important market driven by strong demand for premium instruments and a mature music education ecosystem. The region is also seeing increased adoption of digital instruments, while continued support for school music programs helps sustain demand across entry-level and mid-range product categories.

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